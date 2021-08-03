Cleveland events coming soon
(CLEVELAND, OH) Live events are coming to Cleveland.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cleveland:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: Harrison Dillard Trail, Cleveland, OH 44108
The Stars of Summer Gala Concert, talk, and 5 o'clock tea ceremony and reception at the Cultural Gardens of Cleveland
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 2026 Murray Hill Rd, Suite 208, Cleveland, OH 44106
Minimal Sound Bath and Meditation in a Luminous Environment Spaced 6' apart. Relax to crystal singing bowls and guided meditation
Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 08:30 PM
Address: 2785 EUCLID HEIGHTS BLVD, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH 44106
Nada Surf live at Grog Shop w/ Pom Pom Squad
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Cleveland, OH 44101
National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 105th and MLK, Cleveland, OH 44108
On Friday, August 6th, as the Tokyo Olympics come to a close, Cleveland Peace Action will gather at 7:00 pm at the Rockefeller Park Lagoon,
