Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland events coming soon

Posted by 
Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 2 days ago

(CLEVELAND, OH) Live events are coming to Cleveland.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cleveland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWD5x_0bGQbkKP00

The Stars of Summer Gala Concert in the Cleveland Cultural Gardens

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Harrison Dillard Trail, Cleveland, OH 44108

The Stars of Summer Gala Concert, talk, and 5 o'clock tea ceremony and reception at the Cultural Gardens of Cleveland

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mIkXA_0bGQbkKP00

Sound Bath and Meditation

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2026 Murray Hill Rd, Suite 208, Cleveland, OH 44106

Minimal Sound Bath and Meditation in a Luminous Environment Spaced 6' apart. Relax to crystal singing bowls and guided meditation

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JxZC_0bGQbkKP00

Nada Surf / Pom Pom Squad

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 2785 EUCLID HEIGHTS BLVD, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH 44106

Nada Surf live at Grog Shop w/ Pom Pom Squad

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lA4oC_0bGQbkKP00

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Cleveland, OH 44101

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

Learn More

Never Again: A Solemn Remembrance: the 76th Anniversary of the Atomic Bomb

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 105th and MLK, Cleveland, OH 44108

On Friday, August 6th, as the Tokyo Olympics come to a close, Cleveland Peace Action will gather at 7:00 pm at the Rockefeller Park Lagoon,

Learn More

Comments / 0

Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
5K+
Followers
938
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Euclid, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockefeller#Live Events#Guided Meditation#Cleveland Peace Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Trending lifestyle headlines in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, OH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Cleveland, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Cleveland area, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy