Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Live events on the horizon in Brooklyn

Posted by 
Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 2 days ago

(BROOKLYN, NY) Live events are coming to Brooklyn.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Brooklyn area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRvp1_0bGQbiYx00

A Seat At The Table LIVE

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 333 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217

HerCollectively & 333 The Small Business Suite invites you to chat and shop with Ashlee Muhammad #BeEyeConic

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PebmR_0bGQbiYx00

Luxury Sip 'n' Sail in New York City

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Join our members for a 2.5 hr private sail from Brooklyn around the New York Harbour.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSBU7_0bGQbiYx00

DAVIDOFF CIGAR X SPIRITS SUMMER NIGHT SERIES 2021

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 228 Duffield Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

ENJOY A LIMITED TIME EXCLUSIVE NIGHT OF CIGARS AND SPIRITS WITH FRIENDS IN A PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE WHILE MAINTAINING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn, NY
3K+
Followers
721
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

These Brooklyn companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Brooklyn are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Remote Customer Care Advocate; 2. 100% Remote Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 3. Customer Service Representative; 4. Remote Customer Service Representative; 5. Customer Service Representative; 6. Inbound Customer Service Representative - Remote (St. Petersburg, FL/Tampa Bay); 7.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Trending sports headlines in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Brooklyn sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Brooklyn sports. For more stories from the Brooklyn area, click here.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

These condos are for sale in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Brooklyn or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(BROOKLYN, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brooklyn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Your Brooklyn lifestyle news

(BROOKLYN, NY) Life in Brooklyn has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Brooklyn

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Brooklyn: 1. Local Intermodal Company Drivers; 2. 100% REMOTE Enterprise Account Executive - Enterprise SaaS; 3. Independent Contract Recruiter - REMOTE; 4. Assistant General Manager- Gastropub; 5. Customer Success Associate in the Tech Industry--$75K offers;
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Wednesday sun alert in Brooklyn — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BROOKLYN, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brooklyn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

House hunt Brooklyn: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This Is A Homepath Property. Two Bedroom Unit In The Forest Hills Royale Condominium. Ready to move in!! New Kitchen W/Granite Countertops, New Bathrooms
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(BROOKLYN, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brooklyn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Check out these townhomes for sale in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) If you’re on the market for a home in Brooklyn, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Comments / 0

Community Policy