Live events on the horizon in Brooklyn
(BROOKLYN, NY) Live events are coming to Brooklyn.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Brooklyn area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 333 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
HerCollectively & 333 The Small Business Suite invites you to chat and shop with Ashlee Muhammad #BeEyeConic
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: 159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Join our members for a 2.5 hr private sail from Brooklyn around the New York Harbour.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 228 Duffield Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
ENJOY A LIMITED TIME EXCLUSIVE NIGHT OF CIGARS AND SPIRITS WITH FRIENDS IN A PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE WHILE MAINTAINING SOCIAL DISTANCING!
