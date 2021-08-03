Cancel
Baseball

Rangers' Joe Barlow: Sets club record

 2 days ago

Barlow pitched a perfect inning and collected a hold Tuesday, striking out two Angels and setting a new club record for consecutive strikeouts in the process. When Barlow struck out Jack Mayfield leading off the eighth inning, it was his eighth straight whiff spread across five relief appearances, breaking the club record of seven (which had been shared by three pitchers, including Nolan Ryan). Barlow has also collected a hold in three straight outings, and with a 0.93 ERA and 0.62 WHIP across the first 9.2 innings of his big-league career, he's already looking like one of the top arms in the Rangers' bullpen. Spencer Patton is first in line for saves right now, but if he stumbles, Barlow could be next in line.

