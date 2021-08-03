Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs' Ben Niemann: Leaves practice early

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Niemann (hamstring) left practice Saturday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports. Niemann walked off the practice field under his own power and was evaluated for a tweaked hamstring. The extent of the injury is unknown, but it is likely that the Chiefs won't rush him back during training camp, as he suffered a similar injury at the end of last season. The 26-year-old was forced to miss three weeks with his hamstring injury last year, but it is unclear if his most recent tweak occurred on the same leg.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Mcdowell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#The Kansas City Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Warriors, Jazz Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

We’re right in the thick of NBA free agency and getting all kinds of cool trades across the league. The latest big trade comes from two Western Conference powerhouses. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors have traded forward Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz in exchange for a protected second-round pick. Paschall averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
NFLYardbarker

Panthers WR Leaves Practice in Ambulance

SPARTANBURG, SC - A scary scene has unfolded this morning at Carolina Panthers training camp as wide receiver Keith Kirkwood is being taken to the hospital in an ambulance after taking a shot to the head by safety J.T. Ibe. Shortly after the practice came to a pause, Ibe was removed from today's practice due to the nonsensical hit.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Fans All Said The Same Thing About Najee Harris During Steelers-Cowboys Game

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys took the field for the first game of the 2021 season. Well, kind of. The Steelers and Cowboys faced off in the Hall of Fame Game – the first preseason game of the new season. While it’s not as sexy as a regular season game, it does highlight the fact that (real) football is close.
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers' Najee Harris: Impressive in pro debut

Harris rushed seven times for 22 yards and secured his only target for three yards during the Steelers' 16-3 preseason win over the Cowboys in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. The rookie first-round pick, who's slated to see action in all four preseason games according to head coach Mike Tomlin, got a solid allotment of work in Thursday's contest, beginning with the Steelers' opening drive. Harris looked impressive while churning out a pair of five- and six-yard gains apiece over the three possessions he participated in, and his remaining unproductive runs appeared to largely be the result of subpar blocking. Pittsburgh unsurprisingly played things fairly close to the vest on offense in its opening exhibition, but there's been plenty of rumblings about Harris potentially being split out wide at times during the regular season in order to capitalize on his above-average receiving skills.
NFLPosted by
St. Joseph News-Press

Chiefs quarterbacks, rookies hit the practice field

The Kansas City Chiefs hit the ground running at Missouri Western as they opened the closed practice portion of training camp on Saturday. Patrick Mahomes led the group of quarterbacks, rookies and select players in the first of three closed practices before the rest of the team arrives to camp on Monday.
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers' Antoine Brooks: Leaves practice with injury

Brooks left Sunday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Coach Mike Tomlin noted the injury isn't serious, but it's reasonable to expect the team to carefully monitor his status moving forward.
NFLCBS Sports

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Returns to practice

Kelce (back) is practicing Saturday, Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 News reports. Kelce exited Thursday's practice with back tightness, but his return to the practice field two days later suggests the issue was minor. The star tight end is primed for another strong campaign after reaching the 1,000-yard mark in each of the past five seasons.
NFLNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dak Prescott Leaves Cowboys Practice With a Sore Arm

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left practice Wednesday due to soreness in his throwing arm, according to NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs. Scruggs, from training camp in Oxnard, California, tweeted Prescott said he felt it would not be good to throw deep and didn’t want to push it. The...
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Leaves practice field early

Howard (undisclosed) logged an early departure at Thursday's practice due to injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports. Howard left practice due to an apparently minor injury after participating in warmups, according to Beasley. Given the context that Howard officially requested a trade just three days ago, it seems likely that he'd err on the side of caution in any situation involving his health. Unless the Dolphins give further word, it can probably be assumed that the star cornerback is only dealing with something minor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy