Chiefs' Ben Niemann: Leaves practice early
Niemann (hamstring) left practice Saturday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports. Niemann walked off the practice field under his own power and was evaluated for a tweaked hamstring. The extent of the injury is unknown, but it is likely that the Chiefs won't rush him back during training camp, as he suffered a similar injury at the end of last season. The 26-year-old was forced to miss three weeks with his hamstring injury last year, but it is unclear if his most recent tweak occurred on the same leg.www.cbssports.com
