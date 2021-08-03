San Jose calendar: Events coming up

(SAN JOSE, CA) San Jose is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the San Jose area:

Historic Orchard Workday at Guadalupe River Park San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 425 Seymour Street, San Jose, CA 95110

Community workdays at the Historic Orchard are back on!! Come help us in our orchard revitalization!

Delgado Brothers San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 87 South Autumn Street, San Jose, CA 95110

Come Watch the Delgado Brothers perform at the Poor House Bistro Studio Aug 14th 2021 @ 9:30 PM

Poor House Bistro and Tattoos and Blues Beer presents Maxx Cabello Jr. San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 91 South Autumn Street, San Jose, CA 95110

Join us for a special evening celebrating Music and the release of Tattoos and Blues Beer "Heart Breaker." Poorhouse bistro san jose, ca

WSTB Physical Agility Exam at Coyote Valley: 8/7/2021 San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 560 Bailey Avenue, San Jose, CA 95141

Pre-employment Physical Agility Testing for Law Enforcement and Corrections: South Bay Regional Public Safety Training Consortium

Heritage Rose Garden Volunteer Workday San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 412 Seymour Street, San Jose, CA 95110

Community workdays at the Heritage Rose Garden are back on!! Come help us get the rose garden back in shape!