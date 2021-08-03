San Jose calendar: Events coming up
(SAN JOSE, CA) San Jose is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the San Jose area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: 425 Seymour Street, San Jose, CA 95110
Community workdays at the Historic Orchard are back on!! Come help us in our orchard revitalization!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM
Address: 87 South Autumn Street, San Jose, CA 95110
Come Watch the Delgado Brothers perform at the Poor House Bistro Studio Aug 14th 2021 @ 9:30 PM
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Address: 91 South Autumn Street, San Jose, CA 95110
Join us for a special evening celebrating Music and the release of Tattoos and Blues Beer "Heart Breaker." Poorhouse bistro san jose, ca
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 560 Bailey Avenue, San Jose, CA 95141
Pre-employment Physical Agility Testing for Law Enforcement and Corrections: South Bay Regional Public Safety Training Consortium
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: 412 Seymour Street, San Jose, CA 95110
Community workdays at the Heritage Rose Garden are back on!! Come help us get the rose garden back in shape!
