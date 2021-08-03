Cancel
Fairfield, CT

Fairfield calendar: Coming events

 2 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Fairfield is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:



Fresh-Air Concert Series featuring Mountain Laurel • FTC Parking Lot

Fairfield, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 70 Sanford St, Fairfield, CT

Fresh-Air Concert Series featuring Mountain Laurel (Acoustic) with Tracy Jo FRI 8/6 • 5:30PM - 8:30PM The Parking Lot @ FTC This is a FREE outdoor concert in the parking lot at FTC. No ticket is...



Film Screening: Black Art: In the Absence of Light (HBO 2021)

Fairfield, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield, CT 06824

Join us for an in person screening of the film: Black Art: In the Absence of Light (2021)



The SpongeBob Musical

Fairfield, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1420 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT

Pantochino Teen Theatre will present the The SpongeBob Musical at the new SHU Community Theatre in Downtown Fairfield for three performances, August 6-7. The stakes are higher than ever in this...



Dinner's Ready Live at Elm City Social

Fairfield, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 417 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT

Join us for a night of great dinner, drinks, and stand-up comedy on the Elm City Social rooftop in New Haven, CT. Your ticket includes a signature entree and a night of comedy from nationally...

Eric D'Alessandro at The SHU Community Theatre

Fairfield, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 417 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT

New York native Eric D’Alessandro has always found his place in the spotlight. His passion for comedy is equally credited to his creative mindset, as well as his big Italian-American family which...

Fairfield County, CT
The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state's southwestern corner.

