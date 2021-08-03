Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 2 days ago

(FORT WORTH, TX) Fort Worth is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Worth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xj9OM_0bGQbbNs00

3rd Annual Texas Cigar & Spirits Tasting

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth, TX 76102

Cigar & Spirits Magazine's 3rd Annual Cigar & Spirits Tasting!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjVrs_0bGQbbNs00

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 Texas Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qL8f6_0bGQbbNs00

Ft Worth, TX VBS Workshop

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Feb 02, 07:00 PM

Address: 800 West 5th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Join the Cokesbury Team and special musical guest, Andy Wilson, as we dive deep into the curriculum for Food Truck Party VBS!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJhqS_0bGQbbNs00

LD Bell Class of 2001: 20 Year Reunion

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 900 Houston St, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Come spend an evening in Cowtown to celebrate the 20 year reunion of LD Bell class of 2001

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYKY4_0bGQbbNs00

Panda Bday Bash 10pm

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 425 Commerce Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

A celebration of life with laughter on Panda’s Bday and he brought some funny friends to make you laugh.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Tarrant County Today

Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
604
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Fort Worth and all of Tarrant County, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Commerce, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cigar#Food Truck Party#Vbs#Ld Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Friday sun alert in Fort Worth — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(FORT WORTH, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Worth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Lifestyle wrap: Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) Life in Fort Worth has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.52 per gallon

(FORT WORTH, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Worth, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 2228 Jacksboro Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1541 S University Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Comments / 0

Community Policy