Fort Worth calendar: Coming events
(FORT WORTH, TX) Fort Worth is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Worth:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth, TX 76102
Cigar & Spirits Magazine's 3rd Annual Cigar & Spirits Tasting!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 200 Texas Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly
Starts at: Tue Feb 02, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Feb 02, 07:00 PM
Address: 800 West 5th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Join the Cokesbury Team and special musical guest, Andy Wilson, as we dive deep into the curriculum for Food Truck Party VBS!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 900 Houston St, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Come spend an evening in Cowtown to celebrate the 20 year reunion of LD Bell class of 2001
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 425 Commerce Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
A celebration of life with laughter on Panda’s Bday and he brought some funny friends to make you laugh.
