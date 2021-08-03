Phoenix events calendar

(PHOENIX, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Phoenix calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Phoenix:

TV GIRL Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 10:59 PM

Address: 308 N 2nd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003

TV GIRL - live in Phoenix! New Date: November 29, 2021 at Crescent Ballroom

Goodnight Phoenix Variety Show Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 912 N 5th St, Phoenix, AZ

All hip-hop-music events in Phoenix, Arizona. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Phoenix like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on August 5, 2021 Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

PHOENIX, July 15, Jul 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE via COMTEX) -- PHOENIX, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced it will issue financial results...

Intro to Mindfulness: Bringing Meditation Into Everyday Life Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: 1001 North 3rd Avenue, Ste 2, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Join us for an intro to meditation workshop designed to help you bring more mindfulness into your life.

Release Negative Energy + Raise Your Emotional Vibration with ThetaHealing® Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 West Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how ThetaHealing® can create more fulfillment and abundance in your life!