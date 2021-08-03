Live events on the horizon in Pleasanton

(PLEASANTON, CA) Pleasanton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Pleasanton area:

Alameda County Fall Home Improvement Show Pleasanton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Valley Avenue, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Your one stop event for all your building, remodeling and redecorating needs.

Weekend on Main St Pleasanton Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 333 Division St, Pleasanton, CA

Starting April 30th, all downtown merchants will once again have the opportunity to expand their business footprint into Main Street and participate in this community favorite here in downtown...

Pleasanton Golf Center Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, CA

Purpose: This group is for parents who are interested to play golf with their kids in a group setting. The goal is to spend quality time with your kids, inspire your kids as they meet other Golfer...

Middle School Afternoon Bundle Session 2 - Pleasanton, CA 2021 Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

This Four week Bundle includes two of our most popular courses Speech and Debate! Speech If your student loves to be in the spotlight, this is the perfect class! Instructors will guide students...

Harvest Festival Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, CA

The family-owned and operated Harvest Festival, original art & craft show provides a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Aug 13-15. Tickets $7-$9. Visit alamedacountyfair.com.