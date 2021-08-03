Live events Portland — what’s coming up

(PORTLAND, OR) Live events are lining up on the Portland calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Portland:

California Guitar Trio + Montreal Guitar Trio Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

The Talbott Brothers LIVE w/Maiah Wynne Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Liberace & Liza: A Tribute Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Iliza: The Forever Tour Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:59 PM

Address: 222 SW Clay St, Portland, OR 97201

True West Presents Iliza: The Forever Tour at Keller Auditorium

Be Svendsen: Man On the Run Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.