Portland, OR

Live events Portland — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 2 days ago

(PORTLAND, OR) Live events are lining up on the Portland calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Portland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23bUki_0bGQbYgZ00

California Guitar Trio + Montreal Guitar Trio

Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ePxrs_0bGQbYgZ00

The Talbott Brothers LIVE w/Maiah Wynne

Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=338nsQ_0bGQbYgZ00

Liberace & Liza: A Tribute

Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkXbG_0bGQbYgZ00

Iliza: The Forever Tour

Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:59 PM

Address: 222 SW Clay St, Portland, OR 97201

True West Presents Iliza: The Forever Tour at Keller Auditorium

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WZwo_0bGQbYgZ00

Be Svendsen: Man On the Run

Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

