Walnut Creek calendar: What's coming up

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Walnut Creek has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walnut Creek:

Meet Your Broker, Beverly Steiner Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 201 North Civic Drive, Suite 130, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

We are honored to invite you to a Meet & Greet with our Owner/Broker, Beverly Steiner on Thursday, August 19th from 11 am -12 pm.

40 OZ to Freedom (Sublime Tribute) LIVE in Retro Junkie Beer Garden Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 2112 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Come see 40 OZ to Freedom (Sublime Tribute) LIVE in Retro Junkie Beer Garden!

BROAD DAYLIGHT - Walnut Creek's Biggest Day Party Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1342 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

BROAD DAYLIGHT - Walnut Creek's Biggest Day Party Every Sunday 12PM - 9PM 21+ w/ ID

Karaoke Whiskey & Wings Wednesdays Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 1677 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Bourbon Highway hosts with CC Amato - DJ /Karaoke Show @ 8pm

Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers (The Ultimate ZZTOP Tribute) LIVE Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 2112 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers (ZZTOP Tribute) LIVE inside Retro Junkie Bar!