Manhattan calendar: Coming events

(MANHATTAN, NY) Manhattan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manhattan:

Shaharit In Person — Mondays & Thursdays New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Address: 257 West 88th Street, New York, NY 10024

Register to join us in person for morning minyan on Mondays and Thursdays throughout Elul. More dates for after High Holy Days coming soon.

Camp Yampire: Journey of the Scholars (Sunday Session - In Person) New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024

Camp Yampire: A free and fun-filled Zoom, Topia, & In-Person camp weekend experience for adults!

Maple Tree Identification Workshop in Central Park – 2 hrs (6:00 - 8pm) New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: W. 77th Street and Central Park West, New York, NY 10024

THE MAPLES – This is one in a series of genus-specific tree-tours sponsored by The Dendro Lab-NYC in Central Park

Wonderful Live Safe Comedy Show in New York City- The Upper West Side New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 487 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10024

Hilarious Fun and Safe Comedy Show, with Wonderful Comedians, Delicious Menu and Special Cocktails, in a Beautiful Open Court Yard

Summer on the Hudson: Super Soccer Stars New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 74th Street Track, Riverside Dr &, W 74th St., New York, NY 10024

Children 5 years old and younger learn soccer skills with Super Soccer Stars in a fun, non-competitive, educational environment.