What’s up Bronx: Local events calendar

(BRONX, NY) Live events are coming to Bronx.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bronx:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:50 PM
Address: 1215 Morris Avenue, Bronx, NY 10456
Nieves Offers Kids Classes for Ages 3 & up. Take a Free Trial class. Baby Ballet for beginners are built for new students learning Ballet.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 3114 3rd Avenue, The Bronx, NY 10451
R&B Sunday’s “Girls Need Love Edition” Sunday May 2nd 2pm -10pm DRESS CODE: Fashionable/Neat NO HOODIES NO SWEATS
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: E. 153rd Street & Grand Concourse, The Bronx, NY 10451
We'll go to where an Olympian from the Bronx grew up. One stance sent shockwaves around the world and still does to this day.
