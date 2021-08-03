Pacifica events coming soon
(PACIFICA, CA) Live events are coming to Pacifica.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pacifica:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 1522 Francisco Blvd, Pacifica, CA
Montara Mountain Boys at Winters Tavern, 1522 Francisco Blvd, Pacifica, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 03:00 pm
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Address: 540 Crespi Dr, Pacifica, CA
Pacifica Senior Services Hosts: A Daily Morning Coffee Every weekday the Pacifica Senior services offer a warm cup of coffee in their senior lounge. Drop by, have your cup of joe, read a book...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:30 PM
Address: 776 Bradford Way, Pacifica, CA 94044
Join Pacifica Runners for the Tiki Trot 5K! In Person: August 29, 2021. Virtual: Aug 27-Sept 6
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 1522 Francisco Blvd, Pacifica, CA
Jahny Wallz Hosted By Winters Tavern. Event starts at Fri Aug 06 2021 at 04:00 pm and happening at Pacifica., Live Music
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: 2000 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacifica, CA 94044
Yoga and Meditation - Recharge in an Exotic Orchid Garden
Comments / 0