Pacifica events coming soon

(PACIFICA, CA) Live events are coming to Pacifica.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pacifica:

Montara Mountain Boys Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1522 Francisco Blvd, Pacifica, CA

Montara Mountain Boys at Winters Tavern, 1522 Francisco Blvd, Pacifica, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 03:00 pm

Daily Morning Coffee at the Senior Center Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 540 Crespi Dr, Pacifica, CA

Pacifica Senior Services Hosts: A Daily Morning Coffee Every weekday the Pacifica Senior services offer a warm cup of coffee in their senior lounge. Drop by, have your cup of joe, read a book...

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 776 Bradford Way, Pacifica, CA 94044

Join Pacifica Runners for the Tiki Trot 5K! In Person: August 29, 2021. Virtual: Aug 27-Sept 6

Jahny Wallz Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1522 Francisco Blvd, Pacifica, CA

Jahny Wallz Hosted By Winters Tavern. Event starts at Fri Aug 06 2021 at 04:00 pm and happening at Pacifica., Live Music

Yoga Recharge in an Exotic Orchid Garden (8/15) Pacifica, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 2000 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacifica, CA 94044

Yoga and Meditation - Recharge in an Exotic Orchid Garden