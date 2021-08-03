Cancel
Pacifica, CA

Pacifica events coming soon

The Pacifica Post
The Pacifica Post
 2 days ago

(PACIFICA, CA) Live events are coming to Pacifica.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pacifica:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3weuCL_0bGQbO6X00

Montara Mountain Boys

Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1522 Francisco Blvd, Pacifica, CA

Montara Mountain Boys at Winters Tavern, 1522 Francisco Blvd, Pacifica, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 03:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGY3B_0bGQbO6X00

Daily Morning Coffee at the Senior Center

Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 540 Crespi Dr, Pacifica, CA

Pacifica Senior Services Hosts: A Daily Morning Coffee Every weekday the Pacifica Senior services offer a warm cup of coffee in their senior lounge. Drop by, have your cup of joe, read a book...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vj2bo_0bGQbO6X00

Pacifica Runners Tiki Trot 5K & Tiny Tiki Dash 2021 (In person & Virtual)

Pacifica, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 776 Bradford Way, Pacifica, CA 94044

Join Pacifica Runners for the Tiki Trot 5K! In Person: August 29, 2021. Virtual: Aug 27-Sept 6

Jahny Wallz

Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1522 Francisco Blvd, Pacifica, CA

Jahny Wallz Hosted By Winters Tavern. Event starts at Fri Aug 06 2021 at 04:00 pm and happening at Pacifica., Live Music

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwu5V_0bGQbO6X00

Yoga Recharge in an Exotic Orchid Garden (8/15)

Pacifica, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 2000 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacifica, CA 94044

Yoga and Meditation - Recharge in an Exotic Orchid Garden

The Pacifica Post

The Pacifica Post

Pacifica, CA
With The Pacifica Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

