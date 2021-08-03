Philadelphia calendar: Coming events

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Live events are lining up on the Philadelphia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Philadelphia:

El Fantasma Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA

Buy El Fantasma in Chester tickets from Vivid Seats for the concert on 08/07/2021 and shop with confidence thanks to our 100% Buyer Guarantee.

South Jazz Restaurant (Copy) — Andrew Neu Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Address: 600 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA

A2Z featuring Andrew Neu and Rob Zinn Andrew Neu - sax Rob Zinn - trumpet Chris Fischer - keys Robert “Wa Wa” LeGrand - guitar Dave Dyson - bass Deren Blessman - Drums

Lindsey Stirling Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 858 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA

See Lindsey Stirling in Philadelphia on her Artemis Tour North America at The Met on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021.

The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:45 PM

Address: 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA

The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett and The Blackhearts Live Concert at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA Jun 25, 2022, 6:30 pm Also check out other Concerts in...

Film Acting for Ages 10-17 Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 825 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA

Interested in becoming an on-screen performer? This class is perfect for teaching your young one the intricacies of being a dynamic film actor or actress. Students will record and review their...