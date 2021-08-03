Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 2 days ago

(BALTIMORE, MD) Baltimore has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Baltimore area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Ab19_0bGQbG2j00

Greater Baltimore Urban League Chairman Welcome Reception

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 West North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201

Welcome Reception for GBUL's New Chairman of the Board of Directors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0px0WC_0bGQbG2j00

Charles Street Preview Run #3

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 600 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Join us on Thursdays in August for a preview of parts of the Charles Street 12 race course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jbS4l_0bGQbG2j00

Can I Kick It? - A Karaoke Night with the Tribe

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 406 North Howard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

To all the people who can run like the Tribe does, before this, did you really know what Karaoke was?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKODu_0bGQbG2j00

Fantasy fridays

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 400 West Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Happy hour 6pm-8pm 2 4 1 top shelf drink Henny,Cassamigo , crown Royal and Ciroc 6 to 8pm ..free admission before 8PM. Free Cassamigo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FCNY_0bGQbG2j00

2021Community Talent Show

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 851 Hollins Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

The Talent show for all ages. Free food & beverage, trophy for the winner and more..https://www.cvelegantevent.com

The Baltimorean

The Baltimorean

Baltimore, MD
With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Baltimore, MDPosted by
Kaleah Mcilwain

Baltimore's best cocktail bars

After a long day at work or a busy week, unwinding with a great cocktail should be on everyone's list of things to do. Baltimore has some of the best cocktail bars around that have received critical and national praise. That is why we have put together the best cocktail bars to visit.
Baltimore, MDWbaltv.com

Baltimore celebrating 40th anniversary of National Aquarium

Baltimore is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the National Aquarium. Forty years ago, then-Mayor William Donald Schaefer made a splash at the opening of the National Aquarium, a landmark he helped bring to the Inner Harbor. The aquarium first opened on Aug. 8, 1981, to much fanfare after Schaefer promised to jump in the seal pool if the aquarium didn't open by July 1, 1981.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Kaleah Mcilwain

Must-see museums in Baltimore

From art, history, and culture to industry, technology and science, in Baltimore there is a museum for it all. While Baltimore may not be known for its museums it has them by the dozens and here are the must-see museums the city has to offer.
Baltimore, MDsouthbmore.com

Tonight: National Night Out Events in South Baltimore

National Night Out, which takes place tonight, is “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.”. Below are some National Night Out events taking place in South Baltimore. Federal Hill Main Street at 42 E. Cross Street:...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland events coming soon

1. The Stars of Summer Gala Concert in the Cleveland Cultural Gardens; 2. Sound Bath and Meditation; 3. Nada Surf / Pom Pom Squad; 4. 2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5; 5. Never Again: A Solemn Remembrance: the 76th Anniversary of the
Baltimore, MDWbaltv.com

Live Baltimore bash celebrates Baltimore's 292nd birthday

Live Baltimore celebrated the city's 292nd birthday Friday with an event that included a dessert competition, a dance party and other festivities. WBAL-TV 11 News anchor Jason Newton emceed in the event. Tickets for the event raised money for Live Baltimore's work to promote city residential neighborhoods. This content is...
Washington, MOWashington Missourian

Fair events start this weekend

The Washington Town & Country Fair parade and kickoff party is set to roll Sunday, Aug. 1. The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Fair Kick-Off Party will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Main Park Pavilion on High Street. Food and drink will be available to purchase.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. Casey Welborn Acoustic at Con Murphy’s 7/2 8pm; 2. South Jazz Restaurant (Copy) — Andrew Neu; 3. Deep Brunch: Mike Lion pres. "For the Love"; 4. The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue; 5. EST GEE Performing Live @ Bucks 7.2;
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix events coming soon

1. Basic Handgun / AZ Concealed Carry (CCW); 2. NATEWANTSTOBATTLE; 3. Intro to Mindfulness: Bringing Meditation Into Everyday Life; 4. ROCK N' BRUNCH ft PICK UP LINES!; 5. Arizona Women's Expo Beauty + Fashion + Pop Up Shops, October 9-10, 2021;
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

A Baltimore church in battle with city over a leaning tree

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - A Baltimore faith leader is struggling in a battle with the city over a leaning tree that could topple onto his church. It's a battle that Bishop Roan Faulkner, of the the Faith Christian Center Church on Harford Road, seems to be losing, at least for now.
Festivaltelegraphherald.com

Weekend Buzz: 5 local events to check out

Today through Sunday, Founders Park, Elkader, Iowa. Carnival, parade, farmers market, food vendors, beer tent, live music, fireworks and free sweet corn. Admission is charged for some events. $10 for unlimited rides carnival wrist band; $1 for individual ride tickets. More information: www.elkadersweetcorndays.net. Great Jones County Fair. Today through Sunday,...
Mount Gilead, OHmorrowcountysentinel.com

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

• Mount Gilead summer meal program will be changing pick-up days for the month of August. Effective Aug. 2, pick-up day will be Monday, 11 a.m. to noon. Same location, behind the high school at the cafeteria doors. Last day will be Aug. 23. • The Tomorrow Center Board of...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Kaleah Mcilwain

Top five country clubs in Baltimore and where to find them

When people think of country clubs they picture green grasses, rolling hills, and manicured landscapes. Country clubs are a great way to relax, unwind, and even exercise. Golf is the mainstay of country clubs but they also offer other amenities like spa services, swimming pools, and recreational games and sports. Country clubs are known for their prestige and exclusivity and can be costly.
Baltimore, MDbaltimorefishbowl.com

St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore to Host New Event to Support Cause of Ending Homelessness in Baltimore

St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore is pleased to announce the launch of Equinox, a unique event to raise funds and awareness to end homelessness in Baltimore presented by M&T Bank. On Friday, September 24, 2021 approximately 500 people will gather at the Baltimore Museum of Industry to enjoy a Chesapeake-inspired menu, beer, wine, and spirits, creative lighting, silent and live auctions, and lively and fun music from Reverend Smackmaster & the Congregation of Funk.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Kaleah Mcilwain

7 vintage shops to visit in Baltimore

Baltimore's antique and vintage shops offer everything from fashion to furniture and are a collectors dream. Often times vintage and antique shopping can seem like an underground world but through pop-up shops, and expos they have become more popular. People are very familiar with the popular retailer "Nasty Gal" and its vintage clothes but Baltimore has many hidden gems right here.

Comments / 0

