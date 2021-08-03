Baltimore calendar: Coming events

(BALTIMORE, MD) Baltimore has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Baltimore area:

Greater Baltimore Urban League Chairman Welcome Reception Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 West North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201

Welcome Reception for GBUL's New Chairman of the Board of Directors

Charles Street Preview Run #3 Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 600 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Join us on Thursdays in August for a preview of parts of the Charles Street 12 race course.

Can I Kick It? - A Karaoke Night with the Tribe Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 406 North Howard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

To all the people who can run like the Tribe does, before this, did you really know what Karaoke was?

Fantasy fridays Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 400 West Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Happy hour 6pm-8pm 2 4 1 top shelf drink Henny,Cassamigo , crown Royal and Ciroc 6 to 8pm ..free admission before 8PM. Free Cassamigo

2021Community Talent Show Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 851 Hollins Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

The Talent show for all ages. Free food & beverage, trophy for the winner and more..https://www.cvelegantevent.com