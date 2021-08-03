Baltimore calendar: Coming events
(BALTIMORE, MD) Baltimore has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Baltimore area:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 120 West North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201
Welcome Reception for GBUL's New Chairman of the Board of Directors
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 600 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Join us on Thursdays in August for a preview of parts of the Charles Street 12 race course.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 406 North Howard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
To all the people who can run like the Tribe does, before this, did you really know what Karaoke was?
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Address: 400 West Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Happy hour 6pm-8pm 2 4 1 top shelf drink Henny,Cassamigo , crown Royal and Ciroc 6 to 8pm ..free admission before 8PM. Free Cassamigo
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 851 Hollins Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
The Talent show for all ages. Free food & beverage, trophy for the winner and more..https://www.cvelegantevent.com
