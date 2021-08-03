Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 2 days ago

(DALLAS, TX) Dallas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dallas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0122tz_0bGQbEHH00

The Stoneleigh Pool Party

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2927 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201

OUR POOL PARTY SERIES CONTINUES WITH THE STONELEIGH POOL PARTY, PRESENTED BY HELLO HYDRATION IV!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZ12v_0bGQbEHH00

DALLAS TEXAS - Breakfast Club

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 2218 Bryan Street, Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75201

Dallas, Texas! Ripple Intent is hosting a Breakfast Club event on Friday, August 27th. In person, hosted by Perkins & Will.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZrjD_0bGQbEHH00

Sunday Supper Concert Series with Iris Dement

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 1510 Pacific Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201

Enjoy family-style dinner and drinks while enjoying a locally sourced supper prepared by our Interns and award-winning chefs.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ur2UQ_0bGQbEHH00

Ellie's Yoga & Brunch with Black Swan Yoga

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1717 Leonard Street, Dallas, TX 75201

Ellie's Brunch, bottomless mimosas, art, free valet and Black Swan Yoga all in one place!

Learn More

Comments / 0

The Dallasite

The Dallasite

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
750
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Dallas area, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast Club#Perkins Will#Sun Nov 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Work remotely in Dallas — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Equipment Finance Sales Representative - REMOTE; 2. Account Executive (SaaS); 3. Sales Representative - Work From Home; 4. Remote Customer Care Advocate; 5. 100% Remote Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 6. Bilingual
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

'Wicked' shows in Dallas after over a year of closed theaters

Performer Amanda Harrison, playing the role of Elphaba from "Wicked," during a media call in 2009 in Sydney, Australia.(Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images) (DALLAS) “Wicked” is the first Broadway show to tour the U.S. since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Dallas is the first city on that tour, The Dallas Morning News reports.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Dallas sports lineup: What’s trending

(DALLAS, TX) Dallas sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Dallas sports. For more stories from the Dallas area, click here.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Job alert: These jobs are open in Dallas

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Dallas: 1. Employee Benefits Insurance Sales Account Executive; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes - Earn $200-$225/Day + Benefits; 3. Database Manager / CMMS Account Manager; 4. Client Service Specialist; 5. Assistant Manager; 6.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Trending news headlines in Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Dallas area. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Dallas area, click here.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Diesel: Dallas's cheapest, according to survey

(DALLAS, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.51 if you’re buying diesel in Dallas, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Dallas area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.74, at QuikTrip at 1500 N Westmoreland Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Shell at 4455 Lovers Ln.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Live events on the horizon in Dallas

1. A Seat At The Table: The Storytellers Edition; 2. Dallas Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 3. Lake Highlands High School Class of '81 Reunion (SAT NIGHT DANCE); 4. Stewpot Food Distribution/ Dispensa de Comida - August 7, 2021; 5. Met Saturdays at Opera Every Saturday;
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Your Dallas lifestyle news

(DALLAS, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Dallas, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Dallas gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.84 per gallon

(DALLAS, TX) According to Dallas gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas. 7-Eleven at 3600 S Lancaster Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.45 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4611 N Central Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Texas StatePosted by
The Dallasite

How the ending of the evictions ban could affect renters in Texas, Dallas County

(DALLAS) The federal moratorium on evictions is set to end on Saturday, which could be detrimental to Texas renters, The Dallas Morning News reports. According to a U.S. Census Bureau survey from July, almost a third of Texas tenants have low confidence in their ability to pay next month’s rent. Nearly 40% of those who are behind on rent think they’re likely to be evicted within the next two months.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Dallas diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.35

(DALLAS, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.35 if you’re buying diesel in Dallas, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Dallas area went to QuikTrip at 1500 N Westmoreland Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.74 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Shell at 4340 Harry Hines Blvd, the survey found:
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

This is the cheapest gas in Dallas right now

(DALLAS, TX) According to Dallas gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 7-Eleven at 3600 S Lancaster Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.45 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Shell at 4611 N Central Expy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy