Dallas calendar: Coming events
(DALLAS, TX) Dallas has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dallas:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 2927 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201
OUR POOL PARTY SERIES CONTINUES WITH THE STONELEIGH POOL PARTY, PRESENTED BY HELLO HYDRATION IV!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 2218 Bryan Street, Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75201
Dallas, Texas! Ripple Intent is hosting a Breakfast Club event on Friday, August 27th. In person, hosted by Perkins & Will.
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:30 PM
Address: 1510 Pacific Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201
Enjoy family-style dinner and drinks while enjoying a locally sourced supper prepared by our Interns and award-winning chefs.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 1717 Leonard Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Ellie's Brunch, bottomless mimosas, art, free valet and Black Swan Yoga all in one place!
