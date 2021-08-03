Dallas calendar: Coming events

(DALLAS, TX) Dallas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dallas:

The Stoneleigh Pool Party Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2927 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201

OUR POOL PARTY SERIES CONTINUES WITH THE STONELEIGH POOL PARTY, PRESENTED BY HELLO HYDRATION IV!

DALLAS TEXAS - Breakfast Club Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 2218 Bryan Street, Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75201

Dallas, Texas! Ripple Intent is hosting a Breakfast Club event on Friday, August 27th. In person, hosted by Perkins & Will.

Sunday Supper Concert Series with Iris Dement Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 1510 Pacific Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201

Enjoy family-style dinner and drinks while enjoying a locally sourced supper prepared by our Interns and award-winning chefs.

Ellie's Yoga & Brunch with Black Swan Yoga Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1717 Leonard Street, Dallas, TX 75201

Ellie's Brunch, bottomless mimosas, art, free valet and Black Swan Yoga all in one place!