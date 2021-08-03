Cancel
Seattle, WA

What’s up Seattle: Local events calendar

 2 days ago

(SEATTLE, WA) Live events are coming to Seattle.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seattle:

Noise Complaint ft. Doc Martin

Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 1809 Minor Avenue, #10, Seattle, WA 98101

Noise Complaint is bringing in house LEGEND Doc Martin to rock the Kremwerk basement on September 10th.

Photowalk: Pike Place & the Waterfront After Hours w/ Fujifilm

Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 85 Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98101

Explore one of Seattle's most iconic spots, as the stories change, after hours.

Mapping Movement: Transit History (Rush Hour Special!)

Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 700 Seneca St, Seattle, WA 98101

Move through park making abstract, gestural data visualizations tracking movement in the park as we learn about transit history and future.

SketchFest Seattle 2021

Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1428 Post Alley at the Gum Wall in Pike Place Market, Seattle, WA 98101

SketchFest Seattle, the world’s original sketch comedy festival, comes roaring back LIVE at our home at Unexpected Productions

Sonicboombox PAX Afterparty sponsored by Voodoo Ranger

Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 1511 6th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101

Sonicboombox's annual PAX Afterparty features free beer, free ping pong, and more!

From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

