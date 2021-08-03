Atlanta events coming soon

Cancel
(ATLANTA, GA) Live events are coming to Atlanta.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atlanta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uz5a5_0bGQbAkN00

HBCU Met Gala

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 200 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30303

The HBCU Experience Met Gala is an annual event around HBCU fashion and excellence. The purpose of this event is to highlight HBCU tech, tal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ctriy_0bGQbAkN00

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — GA

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 55 Trinity Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30303

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wq2Y8_0bGQbAkN00

Quiet Events US Tour - Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 152 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38sNBn_0bGQbAkN00

Atlanta New Year's Eve Party Countdown - NYElectric 2022

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 210 Peachtree St. NW., Atlanta, GA 30303

Atlanta's #1 Destination for New Year's Eve Countdown Experience. The Largest Hotel and Event Space host NYElectric with premium open bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mPU6M_0bGQbAkN00

Tonight's Conversation: Love, Sex & Relationships

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 165 Courtland Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303

The Tonight's Conversation Tour Featuring Ace Metaphor, TC, Kita Rose, Jay Martinez and K Love The Poet. ATL, September 25th at 7pm.

With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

