Alameda, CA

Live events coming up in Alameda

The Alameda Daily
 2 days ago

(ALAMEDA, CA) Alameda is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alameda:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFHmm_0bGQb7BR00

The Food Bank Players present "Sylvia"

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 1435 Webster Street, Alameda, CA 94501

Sylvia by A. R. Gurney - a fundraiser play for The Alameda Food Bank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3BuW_0bGQb7BR00

West Grand Brass - Free Drive-Up Show @ Alameda

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: Monarch Street, Alameda, CA 94501

Come enjoy an afternoon outside with some live brassy funk! West Grand Brass Band will be playing your favorite hits and originals from 12-2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VEu7v_0bGQb7BR00

Speed Reading Class - Oakland

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Oakland, CA 94501

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40WLmn_0bGQb7BR00

THE PERREO PARI CRUISE! - LABOR DAY WEEKEND - SUNDAY SEPT 5TH! | 3 LEVELS!

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2394 Mariner Square Drive, Alameda, CA 94501

THE PERREO PARI CRUISE - LABOR DAY WEEKEND SUNDAY SEPT 5TH! 3 LEVELS W/ 8+ DJS | PURO PERREO ROOFTOP DECK + 2 MORE LEVELS | WILL SELL OUT!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NImZg_0bGQb7BR00

Alameda Rent Program Informational Workshop

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 703 Atlantic Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501

This workshop will discuss the practical application of residential rental unit regulations in the City of Alameda.

Alameda, CA
ABOUT

With The Alameda Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Pacifica events coming soon

1. Montara Mountain Boys; 2. Daily Morning Coffee at the Senior Center; 3. Pacifica Runners Tiki Trot 5K & Tiny Tiki Dash 2021 (In person & Virtual); 4. Jahny Wallz; 5. Yoga Recharge in an Exotic Orchid Garden (8/15);
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events calendar

1. FREE MASTERMIND Secret Language Creating Instant Attraction w anyone LC; 2. ZOOLARIOUS PRESENTS: MICHAEL HARRISON; 3. Sanctuary Worship (Please read Guidelines before reserving a spot!); 4. Civil Rights Conference 2021 (CRC2021);
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events calendar

1. EXTENSIONS | GOLD COAST STYLE; 2. Sausage Fest Comedy: Secret Ladies Comedy Show Live; 3. Zeppelin Live - The International touring LED ZEPPELIN tribute band!; 4. Open Air Artisan Faire | Makers Market- Broadway Plaza; 5. House of Floyd - Tribute to Pink Floyd;
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. Casey Welborn Acoustic at Con Murphy’s 7/2 8pm; 2. South Jazz Restaurant (Copy) — Andrew Neu; 3. Deep Brunch: Mike Lion pres. "For the Love"; 4. The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue; 5. EST GEE Performing Live @ Bucks 7.2;
Oakland, CAfuncheap.com

Comedy Oakland Live

Winner of 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 “Best Place for Comedy” – East Bay Express Reader’s Poll, Comedy Oakland is back live again!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
Homelesssfbayca.com

Lake Merritt tiny home village construction begins

Construction began this week on a tiny home village city officials intend for homeless people on city-owned land at Lake Merritt. The property, located at East 12th Street, will eventually house 65 people in tiny homes and provide a comprehensive set of services to help residents transition to stable housing and health, officials said.
Marfa, TXOdessa American

Marfa Lights Festival

The Marfa Chamber of Commerce will present the 34th annual Marfa Lights Festival Sept. 3-4 in Marfa. Marfa Lights will kick off at 1 p.m. Sept. 3 with food and business vendors around the historic Presidio County Courthouse, Marfa. Live music will begin in the evening with and include a...
Real Estatestpetecatalyst.com

23-story luxury condo project in downtown St. Pete gets the go-ahead

The Nolen, a luxury condo project in downtown St. Petersburg, reached a new key milestone Tuesday. The St. Pete Development Review Commission approved the site plan to construct the 23-story condominium tower planned for 146 4th Avenue Northeast. The $28 million hi-rise development will offer 31 units, a three-story parking...
Trafficggwash.org

Parking spaces to parklets: PARK(ing) Day is back this September

Ever look at all the space on a street dedicated to storing cars and think about what that space could be, if only given a chance? Well, now’s your chance: DC’s annual PARK(ing) Day, in which metered parking spaces are temporarily converted into miniature parks, is set for September 17.
Tampa, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Riverwalk Festivals Coming Up

October 2, 10-6pm October 3, 10-4pm Tampa Riverwalk’s FALL MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL. We’ve got performances by local musicians, artists, food trucks, food booths, hand-makers & supported by community businesses, to bring that. Florida lifestyle culture, to YOU!. Your Tampa Markets – Riverwalk Open-Air Festivals. For More Information – Email...
Trafficfalmouthma.gov

Beach Parking Status: Sun., August 1

Old Silver Residents' (9:50 a.m.) Falmouth Heights (10:21 a.m.) Menauhant West (11:49 a.m.) Mill Rd. Extension of Surf Drive (11:50 a.m.) Menauhant East (12:01 p.m.) Old Silver Public (12:07 p.m.) All other monitored beach parking lots have spaces available. The status of the Megansett & M.B.L./Stoney lots are unknown.
Frederick County, MDPosted by
The Frederick News-Post

Estate home with lots of upgrades, in-ground pool closes at $1.13 million

Built in 2011 on nearly 13 acres, the home at 9811 Baltimore National Pike, Myersville, is last week’s top house. It listed for and closed at $1.13 million. The all-brick home features a gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, five bedrooms and bathrooms, interior sprinkler and security systems, and an attached three-car garage. Outside is a heated, salt water in-ground pool and western views of the surrounding countryside from the house and the pool.
Shoppingsupertalk929.com

Believe in Bristol hosting “Downtown Yard Sale”

A community yard sale is happening in Bristol this weekend. Believe in Bristol is hosting this “Downtown Yard Sale” in partnership with several local businesses. Vendors will be lined up along State Street offering a chance for customers to shop a variety of goods before the stores are re-stocked for the fall season. This yard sale is a one-day event taking place on State Street in Downtown Bristol. The yard sale kicks off Saturday at 10 AM.
Grass Valley, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Grass Valley Summer Events

Summer is in full swing in Grass Valley, and unlike last year, community events are up and running. There are a number of fun things to do in the downtown area as the calendar page turns from July to August. Thursday Night Market. The Grass Valley Thursday Night Market is...
Food & Drinksmocoshow.com

Starbucks is Coming to the Glenmont Shopping Center

Starbucks is moving in to the Glenmont Shopping Center, taking over the location what was previously home to Capital One and a Chevy Chase banks (2315 Randolph Road). The 2,800+ square foot building was built in 1998 and had been available for sale for months. A couple weeks ago Starbucks put up a “coming soon” banner, and construction at the building has already started (see photos below).
Lifestyleedgewood.news

Edgewood park projects on the horizon?

Parks in Edgewood may soon be growing in number and changing in appearance, as some paperwork has been cleared. At a budget meeting Tuesday morning, Deputy Clerk Carla Salazar introduced proposals for a new dog park to be constructed next to the Animal Control Center, and for a bike park to be incorporated into Venus Park.

