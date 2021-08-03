Live events coming up in Alameda
(ALAMEDA, CA) Alameda is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alameda:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: 1435 Webster Street, Alameda, CA 94501
Sylvia by A. R. Gurney - a fundraiser play for The Alameda Food Bank
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: Monarch Street, Alameda, CA 94501
Come enjoy an afternoon outside with some live brassy funk! West Grand Brass Band will be playing your favorite hits and originals from 12-2
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: Oakland, CA 94501
Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 2394 Mariner Square Drive, Alameda, CA 94501
THE PERREO PARI CRUISE - LABOR DAY WEEKEND SUNDAY SEPT 5TH! 3 LEVELS W/ 8+ DJS | PURO PERREO ROOFTOP DECK + 2 MORE LEVELS | WILL SELL OUT!
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM
Address: 703 Atlantic Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501
This workshop will discuss the practical application of residential rental unit regulations in the City of Alameda.
