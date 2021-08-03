Live events on the horizon in Half Moon Bay

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Live events are coming to Half Moon Bay.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Half Moon Bay:

Weekly Story Time Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 500 Purissima St, Half Moon Bay, CA

Join us every Wednesday for Story Time! We sing, sometimes we dance, we read from some great books and we always have a ton of fun.

Jester John's Pub Quiz Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1410 Cabrillo Highway South, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

Revive those brain cells with a free pub quiz. Great wholesome family fun!

48th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off, Half Moon Bay Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 735 Main Street, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

The 48th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off, the “Super Bowl of Weigh-Offs", in the World Pumpkin Capital of Half Moon Bay, CA!

Half Moon Bay Junior Rangers Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 95 Kelly Ave, Half Moon Bay, CA

This 1-hour program for 7 to 12 year olds teaches about the importance of nature and our coastal heritage through exploration, games, and various activities. Become a Junior […]



Native Gardens Preview Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1167 Main St, Half Moon Bay, CA

In this brilliant comedy, cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Pablo and Tania have just purchased a home next to Frank and Virginia, a...