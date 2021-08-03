Events on the Milpitas calendar

(MILPITAS, CA) Milpitas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milpitas:

“Hot City Nights” Milpitas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 777 Bellew Dr, Milpitas, CA

Let’s get it on! It's a 2 hour paint party. Seating is first come, first served. No drink vouchers for this venue.

NUMMI Reunions - Subscribe to mailing list to keep connected Milpitas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: ., CA 95035

NUMMI Reunions - Subscribe to mailing list to keep connected

VIP Petcare at An-Jan Feed & Pet Milpitas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 111 So. Main St., Milpitas, CA 95035

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

♥Bay Area Singles Lady In Red Dance Party♥ Milpitas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:59 PM

Address: 777 Bellew Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035

You Are Cordially Invited to Attend our Annual Lady in Red Dance Party with Fun, Active, Single Professionals!

DR NorCal Crafting Social Milpitas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Come out and join us for a community crafting day! Bring your ongoing projects, questions, ideas, or tools to share with your fellow survivors as we get hype for our final August online and...