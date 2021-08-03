What’s up Saratoga: Local events calendar
(SARATOGA, CA) Saratoga is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saratoga:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Address: Castle Rock Trail, Saratoga, CA 95070
Join us for a family friendly shooting star viewing event at Castle Rock State Park (at the main parking lot for the Kirkwood Entrance)!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 22801 Big Basin Way, Saratoga, CA 95070
Spend the afternoon with Starting Arts families and staff to celebrate 20 years of stellar arts education and programming.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:45 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:45 PM
Address: 19655 Allendale, Saratoga, CA 95070
Learn how to help your family during a medical emergency!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 12945 Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga, CA 95070
Join us for a night of Mojitos and MINT™ PDO thread lift with Doctor Jacqueline Cheng!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 15400 Montalvo Rd, Saratoga, CA
The Montalvo Service Group hosts its famous series of weekly summer luncheons each Wednesday from August 4–September 22 . Dine al fresco on the veranda of the historic Villa; bring your friends...
