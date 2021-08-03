Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga, CA

What’s up Saratoga: Local events calendar

Posted by 
The Saratoga Post
The Saratoga Post
 2 days ago

(SARATOGA, CA) Saratoga is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saratoga:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbNV0_0bGQb1t500

Perseid Shooting Stars at Castle Rock State Park

Saratoga, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: Castle Rock Trail, Saratoga, CA 95070

Join us for a family friendly shooting star viewing event at Castle Rock State Park (at the main parking lot for the Kirkwood Entrance)!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIbEh_0bGQb1t500

Starting Arts Fall Family Picnic

Saratoga, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 22801 Big Basin Way, Saratoga, CA 95070

Spend the afternoon with Starting Arts families and staff to celebrate 20 years of stellar arts education and programming.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000fye_0bGQb1t500

IN-PERSON: Preparing for Medical Emergencies - Saratoga

Saratoga, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:45 PM

Address: 19655 Allendale, Saratoga, CA 95070

Learn how to help your family during a medical emergency!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFj6M_0bGQb1t500

MINT™ PDO thread lift and Mojitos with Doctor Jacqueline Cheng!

Saratoga, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 12945 Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga, CA 95070

Join us for a night of Mojitos and MINT™ PDO thread lift with Doctor Jacqueline Cheng!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38V6CG_0bGQb1t500

SUMMER LUNCHEONS

Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 15400 Montalvo Rd, Saratoga, CA

The Montalvo Service Group hosts its famous series of weekly summer luncheons each Wednesday from August 4–September 22 . Dine al fresco on the veranda of the historic Villa; bring your friends...

Learn More

Comments / 0

The Saratoga Post

The Saratoga Post

Saratoga, CA
234
Followers
374
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Saratoga, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Arts Education#Sun Oct 10#Starting Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

The lineup: Sports news in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) Saratoga-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Top homes for sale in Saratoga

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This is South-Facing Home is perfect for first-time or downsizing buyers. Plenty of room to entertain - lovely flagstone paved back patio opens
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Your Saratoga lifestyle news

(SARATOGA, CA) Life in Saratoga has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy