What’s up Saratoga: Local events calendar

(SARATOGA, CA) Saratoga is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saratoga:

Perseid Shooting Stars at Castle Rock State Park Saratoga, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: Castle Rock Trail, Saratoga, CA 95070

Join us for a family friendly shooting star viewing event at Castle Rock State Park (at the main parking lot for the Kirkwood Entrance)!

Starting Arts Fall Family Picnic Saratoga, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 22801 Big Basin Way, Saratoga, CA 95070

Spend the afternoon with Starting Arts families and staff to celebrate 20 years of stellar arts education and programming.

IN-PERSON: Preparing for Medical Emergencies - Saratoga Saratoga, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:45 PM

Address: 19655 Allendale, Saratoga, CA 95070

Learn how to help your family during a medical emergency!

MINT™ PDO thread lift and Mojitos with Doctor Jacqueline Cheng! Saratoga, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 12945 Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga, CA 95070

Join us for a night of Mojitos and MINT™ PDO thread lift with Doctor Jacqueline Cheng!

SUMMER LUNCHEONS Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 15400 Montalvo Rd, Saratoga, CA

The Montalvo Service Group hosts its famous series of weekly summer luncheons each Wednesday from August 4–September 22 . Dine al fresco on the veranda of the historic Villa; bring your friends...