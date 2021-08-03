Newark events coming soon
(NEWARK, CA) Live events are lining up on the Newark calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newark:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 400 Newpark Mall, Newark, CA
Join us to celebrate BITSians Day 2021 by enjoying a fun movie with your BITSian friends. Tickets are limited, so please register early to hold your spot. Half the tickets proceeds will be donated...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: Newark, CA
Join the Newark Recreation Department for its local favorite, the Mariachi Festival! Mariachi Bands to be announced. Local Ballet Folkloric performances, food and beverages, community resources...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:45 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 35725 Cedar Blvd, Newark, CA
Power Doubles Men & Women Tourney (Outdoor/Grass). Below division are offered for both genders (Men/Women) separately - Advance (A) - Intermediate (BB) - Beginners(B) $60 : RSVP After 8/1 (REGULAR...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 38350 Alta Dr, Fremont, CA
Tuesday August 3, 2021: Orange Ball Intermediate tennis clinic registration is happening now, and there’s never been a better time to sign...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: Fremont, Fremont, CA 94536
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
