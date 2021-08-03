Cancel
Newark, CA

Newark events coming soon

East Bay News
East Bay News
 2 days ago

(NEWARK, CA) Live events are lining up on the Newark calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newark:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pqBEF_0bGQayXy00

BITSIANs day 2021 Movie Event on August 7th

Newark, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 400 Newpark Mall, Newark, CA

Join us to celebrate BITSians Day 2021 by enjoying a fun movie with your BITSian friends. Tickets are limited, so please register early to hold your spot. Half the tickets proceeds will be donated...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HDj6_0bGQayXy00

FREE Mariachi Festival

Newark, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Newark, CA

Join the Newark Recreation Department for its local favorite, the Mariachi Festival! Mariachi Bands to be announced. Local Ballet Folkloric performances, food and beverages, community resources...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21CU1I_0bGQayXy00

Power Doubles M & W - 2021

Newark, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 35725 Cedar Blvd, Newark, CA

Power Doubles Men & Women Tourney (Outdoor/Grass). Below division are offered for both genders (Men/Women) separately - Advance (A) - Intermediate (BB) - Beginners(B) $60 : RSVP After 8/1 (REGULAR...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02g63y_0bGQayXy00

Leap Forward With Grade School Tennis!

Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 38350 Alta Dr, Fremont, CA

Tuesday August 3, 2021: Orange Ball Intermediate tennis clinic registration is happening now, and there’s never been a better time to sign...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCB0q_0bGQayXy00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Fremont, Fremont, CA 94536

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

East Bay News

East Bay News

Newark, CA
With East Bay News, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

