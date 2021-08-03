Newark events coming soon

(NEWARK, CA) Live events are lining up on the Newark calendar.

BITSIANs day 2021 Movie Event on August 7th Newark, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 400 Newpark Mall, Newark, CA

Join us to celebrate BITSians Day 2021 by enjoying a fun movie with your BITSian friends. Tickets are limited, so please register early to hold your spot. Half the tickets proceeds will be donated...

FREE Mariachi Festival Newark, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Newark, CA

Join the Newark Recreation Department for its local favorite, the Mariachi Festival! Mariachi Bands to be announced. Local Ballet Folkloric performances, food and beverages, community resources...

Power Doubles M & W - 2021 Newark, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 35725 Cedar Blvd, Newark, CA

Power Doubles Men & Women Tourney (Outdoor/Grass). Below division are offered for both genders (Men/Women) separately - Advance (A) - Intermediate (BB) - Beginners(B) $60 : RSVP After 8/1 (REGULAR...

Leap Forward With Grade School Tennis! Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 38350 Alta Dr, Fremont, CA

Tuesday August 3, 2021: Orange Ball Intermediate tennis clinic registration is happening now, and there’s never been a better time to sign...

Yoga with Coach Pegah Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Fremont, Fremont, CA 94536

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.