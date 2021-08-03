Cancel
San Mateo, CA

San Mateo events coming up

Posted by 
Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 2 days ago

(SAN MATEO, CA) Live events are coming to San Mateo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Mateo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjVOB_0bGQavtn00

CALIFORNIA | Egleyda • Concierto - Conferencia

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

CALIFORNIA | Egleyda • Concierto - Conferencia at 100 N Ellsworth Ave, San Mateo, CA 94401-2822, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 02:30 pm to 06:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TaFCr_0bGQavtn00

Kenny Elvin, Master Falconer, and his Birds of Prey return to Coyote Point!

San Mateo, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:45 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:45 PM

Address: Coyote Point Recreation Area, 1701 Coyote Point Drive, San Mateo, CA 94401

Join the San Mateo County Parks Foundation for an evening of beer and birds at Coyote Point, San Mateo's gem of a park on the SF bay!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPtcg_0bGQavtn00

Par 3 presents Night at the Green: HOUSE PARTY

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1700 Coyote Point Dr, San Mateo, CA

2 Venues: Main Stage with Live Band AND on the Patio, rotating DJ, Silent Disco or Karaoke! $25 ea includes 2 drink tickets About this Event DAVID MARTIN'S HOUSE PARTY can “turn on a dime”...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emeZF_0bGQavtn00

2021 US-Japan Friendship Cup Tennis Tournament

San Mateo, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 506 North Delaware Street, San Mateo, CA 94401

32nd US-Japan Friendship Tennis Tournament Cup 2021 | San Mateo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1QGV_0bGQavtn00

Playdate at Little Wonders (TWOS)

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 225 Tilton Ave, San Mateo, CA

Come join us for a FREE playdate at Little Wonders and see what our program is all about! Check out our school and speak with our teachers & fellow parents to learn more about our age appropriate...

