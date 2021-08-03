Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Altos, CA

Live events on the horizon in Los Altos

Posted by 
Los Altos Town Dispatch
Los Altos Town Dispatch
 2 days ago

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Los Altos has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Los Altos area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYtvc_0bGQau1400

Summer Camp in Los Altos

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1715 Grant Rd, Los Altos, CA

At Camp EDMO, children engage in a variety of subjects such as science, coding, engineering, and the arts to access their curiosity. Every day, campers rotate between experiential projects based...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wncq_0bGQau1400

“Summer Days”, Group Exhibit

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 315 State St, Los Altos, CA

Celebrate "Summer Days" at Viewpoints Gallery - colorful beach scenes, gardens in full bloom, California's summer-gold hills and much, much more. In these fresh, new artworks -- paintings...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r2HlD_0bGQau1400

Moderate+ Creek Trail to Black Mountain Loop Hike (with Social Distancing)

Los Altos Hills, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 26870 Moody Rd, Los Altos Hills, CA

Let's meet for a weekend hike before 4th of July at the Creek Trail to Black Mountain Loop located near Los Altos hills. Please arrive at the event on time to for the ~8.6 mile hike with ～2500 ft...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QP3TJ_0bGQau1400

STINGRAY - VIRTUAL PAINT STUDIO

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 630 Fremont Ave, Los Altos, CA

his is an ART BUZZ KIDS virtual class! No artistic talent is needed - we'll take you through step-by-step! Bring the art and creativity home and enjoy a family paint night, or plan a zoom paint...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RaB7y_0bGQau1400

Journey to Gold Mountain: Chinese and the Gold Rush

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Aug 12, 2021 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm - Award-winning author Connie Young Yu will explore the Chinese experience during the Gold Rush. Chinese miners were among the ‘Forty-Niners,’ sailing from Canton...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos, CA
394
Followers
648
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on track with local breaking news in the communities of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, including local events, City Hall meetings, food, and art and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Altos, CA
City
Los Altos Hills, CA
Local
California Government
Los Altos, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#State St#Chinese#The Gold Rush
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Los Altos

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Life in Los Altos has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Los Altos area, click here.
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Homes for sale in Los Altos: New listings

(LOS ALTOS, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Wednesday sun alert in Los Altos — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LOS ALTOS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Los Altos. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Local price review shows Los Altos diesel price, cheapest station

(LOS ALTOS, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.00 in the greater Los Altos area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Los Altos area went to ARCO at 840 San Antonio Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at Valero at 498 N Mathilda Ave, the survey found:
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos calendar: Coming events

1. 2021 E-commerce Masterclass: How To Build An Online Business — Los Altos; 2. 2021 Kids Tennis-Sports Summer Camp; 3. Choose an Action Packed Summer Day Camp for Kids! (this is a paid event); 4. Theatre Arts Productions; 5. Neighborhood Clean-ups (dump day);
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

The lineup: Sports news in Los Altos

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Los Altos-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Los Altos sports. For more stories from the Los Altos area, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy