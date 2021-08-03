Live events on the horizon in Los Altos

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Los Altos has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Los Altos area:

Summer Camp in Los Altos Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1715 Grant Rd, Los Altos, CA

At Camp EDMO, children engage in a variety of subjects such as science, coding, engineering, and the arts to access their curiosity. Every day, campers rotate between experiential projects based...

“Summer Days”, Group Exhibit Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 315 State St, Los Altos, CA

Celebrate "Summer Days" at Viewpoints Gallery - colorful beach scenes, gardens in full bloom, California's summer-gold hills and much, much more. In these fresh, new artworks -- paintings...

Moderate+ Creek Trail to Black Mountain Loop Hike (with Social Distancing) Los Altos Hills, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 26870 Moody Rd, Los Altos Hills, CA

Let's meet for a weekend hike before 4th of July at the Creek Trail to Black Mountain Loop located near Los Altos hills. Please arrive at the event on time to for the ~8.6 mile hike with ～2500 ft...

STINGRAY - VIRTUAL PAINT STUDIO Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 630 Fremont Ave, Los Altos, CA

his is an ART BUZZ KIDS virtual class! No artistic talent is needed - we'll take you through step-by-step! Bring the art and creativity home and enjoy a family paint night, or plan a zoom paint...

Journey to Gold Mountain: Chinese and the Gold Rush Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Aug 12, 2021 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm - Award-winning author Connie Young Yu will explore the Chinese experience during the Gold Rush. Chinese miners were among the ‘Forty-Niners,’ sailing from Canton...