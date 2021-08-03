Cancel
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco events coming up

Bay Area News Alert
 2 days ago

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Live events are lining up on the San Francisco calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Francisco:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQmQa_0bGQat8L00

Tenderloin Legends: A Historic Walking Tour with Pam Coates

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 398 Eddy Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Explore unique, historic Tenderloin sites with resident jazz singer Pam Coates, A.K.A. the "Bass of the Bay."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Psaky_0bGQat8L00

BREATHE Wellness Day Retreat

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 460 Gough Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

A multi-sensory retreat to relax, renew, and reinvigorate your personal wellness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LlYxc_0bGQat8L00

Recovery Day

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 246 Eddy Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Celebrate Recovery Day on August 13, 2021 at Boeddeker Park in San Francisco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S42wv_0bGQat8L00

ABSOFACTO

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 155 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Popscene and BottleRock presents ABSOFACTO + DJ Aaron Axelsen, live at afterdark BottleRock 2021 SF aftershow!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i42EO_0bGQat8L00

Release Negative Energy + Raise Your Emotional Vibration with ThetaHealing®

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1 Doctor Carlton B Goodlett Place, San Francisco, CA 94102

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how ThetaHealing® can create more fulfillment and abundance in your life!

Comments / 0

Community Policy