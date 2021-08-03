Rick and Morty Creative Team Talk Gotron, Goodfellas & Rick's Boredom

Tonight’s Rick And Morty opens by riffing on National Treasure. Things quickly spiral out of control from there, but I want to camp on this for a moment, because I think it’s a useful point to start from when trying to talk about the current state of the show. Rick And Morty have done movie references before, obviously, and National Treasure isn’t off-limits or anything. And it’s not like there’s a statute of limitations on this kind of gag. But at this point, who hasn’t done a National Treasure joke? It was a runner on Twitter for ages, the original movie has been out of theaters for almost twenty years—and while that doesn’t automatically mean there are no good angles left, and while “Rick And Morty’s Thanksploitation Spectacular” does, ultimately, spin this into something surprising, I’m having a hard time getting over how, well, flat it feels. A joke so stupid that part of the joke becomes the stupidity of the joke is a show staple, but we’ve reached a point where that’s lost whatever charm it once had. Stupid isn’t meta anymore. It’s just stupid.