Rick and Morty Creative Team Talk Gotron, Goodfellas & Rick's Boredom

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we mentioned in yesterday's update, there's still a lot we're processing from this past Sunday night's Jacob Hair-directed and John Harris-written episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion" before we close the book on our review. So now that the Smiths have control of a disgustingly huge Incest Baby, where do things go from here? I'm guessing it won't be long before some forces out there who aren't Rick-friendly start setting their sights on him. Also, if you ever needed a painful example of why someone like Rick will always need a Morty by his side, it was pretty clear this week. But is that enough to stop the growing divide between them? And what's the deal with Space Beth and why can we imagine her heading off with Incest Baby to raise him. Thankfully, we have some thoughts on the episode from the creative team to shine a light on some of those topics.

