Northern California Wildfires: Where To Find Updates On Air Quality, Evacuations, And Official Information

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo get updates on your phone, including push notifications of major announcements, download our mobile app for iOS or Android. The Latest: Thousands of firefighters are preparing for a tougher fight against the Dixie Fire — now the eighth-largest in recorded state history — as extremely dangerous weather returns, threatening to stoke flames into explosive growth.

