Pottawattamie County, IA

Pottawattamie County Man arrested on Page County Warrants for Theft and Eluding

By Tom Robinson
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Clarinda) The Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Council Bluffs man on several warrants.

Sheriff Keith Palmer says 25-year old Dylan Elwood Taylor was arrested at the Pottawattamie County Jail on Page County warrants for violation of probation stemming from original charges of 3rd-degree theft and eluding along with another warrant from an original charge of driving at the same time; his license was revoked for being a habitual offender.

Authorities transported Taylor to the Page County Jail and held him on a $10,000 bond pending further court proceedings.

