Breakthrough Cases Explained / Investigation into California’s Conservatorship Industry / Girl Scouts Central Valley / South Yuba River Visitation Spike

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA UCSF infectious diseases physician explains the Delta variant’s impact on breakthrough cases. Also, a year-long investigation into California conservatorships and what’s being done to regulate the $13-billion industry. The Girl Scout council in the Central Valley discusses the variety of programs and how it’s evolved. Finally, the South Yuba River Citizens League discusses a spike in visitation and challenges to maintain the quality of the watershed.

