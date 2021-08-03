Breakthrough Cases Explained / Investigation into California’s Conservatorship Industry / Girl Scouts Central Valley / South Yuba River Visitation Spike
A UCSF infectious diseases physician explains the Delta variant’s impact on breakthrough cases. Also, a year-long investigation into California conservatorships and what’s being done to regulate the $13-billion industry. The Girl Scout council in the Central Valley discusses the variety of programs and how it’s evolved. Finally, the South Yuba River Citizens League discusses a spike in visitation and challenges to maintain the quality of the watershed.www.capradio.org
