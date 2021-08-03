Kaiser Permanente mandates COVID-19 vaccines for all employees, physicians

(Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) On Monday, Kaiser Permanente announced that all of its employees and physicians will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30, KATU reports.

Nearly 78% of all Kaiser Permanente employees and 95% of physicians were fully vaccinated by late July.

Kaiser Permanente said making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for staff is another step in their “ongoing effort to protect the health and safety of its workforce, members, patients and communities.”

“In requiring a COVID-19 vaccination, we are aware there is a 1989 Oregon law that states licensed health care workers do not need to be vaccinated as a condition of employment,” a local Kaiser spokesperson told KATU. “However, because of the growing seriousness of the current situation, the new risks and increased cases caused by the Delta variant, as well as the priority to keep patients and employees safe, we will act to apply the vaccination requirement in the Northwest region.”

Employees and physicians can apply for medical or religious exemptions from the vaccine, officials said.

Kaiser Permanente has over 216,000 employees and 23,000 Permanente Medical Group physicians nationally.