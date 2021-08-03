Cancel
News Break
Politics
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

James Oates Park expanding to connect residents with recreation

Dothan’s newest park is expanding after the city purchases an adjacent 11 acres. Commissioners approved the purchase of parcels of land located in between James Oates Park and Park Glen Subdivision for $70,000 on Tuesday during their regular meeting. As part of the agreement, the seller, Duncor Development, will donate $50,000 back to the city.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
NFLThe Guardian

The woman who rifles through New York’s garbage – exposing the city’s excesses

On an ordinary street in the middle of Manhattan, Anna Sacks gets ready to rifle through the trash. But first, she takes out her phone and turns on the camera. “You can see, they’ve ripped up the RXBars,” says Sacks in the resulting TikTok video, as she documents the depths of this particular bag of trash, plopped outside a CVS pharmacy. Her (puncture-proof) gloved hand maneuvers through the bag to reveal its contents: the aforementioned protein bars; tubes of toothpaste with the toothpaste squeezed out; a depleted makeup palette; a hairbrush that appears to covered in the aforementioned toothpaste. “Ugh,” Sacks manages at one point, before salvaging the hairbrush, noting it just needs to be washed. “It’s so gross that this is what they like to do, as a corporation, rather than help people.”
Westlake, OHcityofwestlake.org

Recreation Center Annual Maintenance 2021

The Recreation Center will be closed August 9th through August 15th for annual cleaning and maintenance. The Recreation Center Front Desk will be staffed Monday, August 9th through Friday, August 13th from 8:00am to 5:00pm for business transactions only. The Gymnasium will be closed August 9th through August 18th. The...
rdrnews.com

County suggests recreational cannabis rules

Industry representative questions fairness of some restrictions. The draft regulations covering recreational marijuana businesses in Chaves County limit most types of industry businesses to certain zoning districts along major highways and roads and will require them to stay a far distance from places where children and the community gather, as well as operate behind fences and covered windows.
Lifestylecibolacitizen.com

Investing in outdoor recreation in Grants

So, when I came into the Grants, City Council, there was no really good plan for the City of Grants. I started to look at the resources that the city already has, and discovered that we have many opportunities within our city limits. One of our biggest resources is our Riverwalk. The Riverwalk dumps 10,000,000 gallons of water in the Río San Jose every month, and we waste it. It just goes down…
Technologybeactivedecatur.com

Mobile Recreation Center hit the target!

Our Mobile Recreation Center hit the bullseye this month. We introduced Archery and saw our next Olympians. It’s a joy to see everyone having fun and being active. Stay tuned to learn when our Mobile Recreation Center will come to your neighborhood.
Bowie, MDcityofbowie.org

Community Recreation Committee Virtual Meeting

The CRC advises the City Council on all recreation matters and works for the continued cooperation among and improvement of all public recreational facilities in the City of Bowie. They meet the first Wednesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. Beginning in September and until further notice, all meetings will be held online via Microsoft Teams. The link and agenda will be posted a week before the meeting.
Poway, CApoway.org

Neighborhood Meeting: Private Recreational Facility

This Neighborhood Meeting is to discuss a proposal for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) 21-001 to allow a private recreation facility at 14100 Biscayne Place. City Staff has reviewed the Conditional Use Permit application and has determined it to be complete. The Assessor’s Parcel Number (APN) of the property for which CUP 21-001 is proposed is APN: 277-202-10. The applicant will present the proposal in greater detail, answer questions and ask for neighborhood feedback. City staff will also be in attendance to address any City of Poway requirements. Should you need additional accommodations or will be unable to attend the meeting, please contact: Austin Silva, Senior Planner Development Services Department asilva@poway.org (858) 668-4658.
Mesa, AZPosted by
Scott Murdoch

Mesa Park, Recreation and Community Facilities are hiring Recreation Specialist

MESA, AZ- A job vacancy for a part-time, non-benefited recreation specialist is open in Mesa, Arizona. The registration will close on August 12 at 11:59 p.m. A recreation specialist is in charge of creating and overseeing customized programs for certain populations or interest groups on their own. Based on departmental or seasonal needs, staff in this position may be rotated or transferred to different facilities and/or assignments.
Lifestylerobbinsdalemn.com

Coming Up - Robbinsdale Recreation Services

We have the key to make it the best- Last Days of Summer Programs:. To celebrate the community this year after Pet and Wheel was canceled, we are hosting a online photo contest! To enter, post a photo on your social media and use the hashtag #birdtownrec, send it to us via social media direct message, OR email to recreationservices@ci.robbinsdale.mn.us . We will announce winners Thursday August 5th for our Pet and Wheel photo contest. The more creative- the better chances you have to win!
San Ramon, CAca.gov

Recreation Guide: Fall 2021

The Fall Recreation Guide is now available online!. Registration opens to residents on August 9 and to non-residents on August 23. Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Alcosta Senior & Community Center (9300 Alcosta Blvd) Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m. Questions?. Call (925) 973-3200 or email registration@sanramon.ca.gov.
Technologywhitemarshtwp.org

Park and Recreation Board

The Whitemarsh Township Park and Recreation Board will meet Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be conducted on Zoom. Meeting URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81643729914?pwd=K2R4MU5vNmdZandoMkh1N2ZqZ0NQdz09. Meeting Via Zoom App: If you have the Zoom App on your smartphone, tablet, or computer; Open the program, click join a meeting, and...
Mountain Mail

Recreation group notes meeting change

The Recreation in Balance Taskforce recently changed its monthly meeting to 3-4:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. The next meeting, open to all, will be Tuesday via Zoom. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council, a press release stated. Tuesday’s...

Community Policy