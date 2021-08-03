Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colusa County, CA

Helicopter Crash Claims Life of Prominent Colusa County Farmer

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA helicopter crash on Sunday, August 1st, claimed the life of 67-year-old Bill Vann, a prominent almond farmer from Colusa County. Three other lives were also lost – Bill’s wife, Susie Vann (60), and two of the couple’s friends – 62-year-old Bobbie Keaton, from Williams, and 71-year-old Charles Wilson, from Rocklin. It is not clear who was piloting the helicopter at the time of the incident. Mr. Vann owned Vann Family Orchards. Members of the Vann family confirmed that the married couple had died in the crash.

www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Rocklin, CA
Colusa County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
County
Colusa County, CA
Colusa County, CA
Accidents
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento Valley#Attorneys#Sacramento River#Accident#Faa Investigation#The Vann Family Orchards#The Farming Community#Almond Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel trade fire amid Iran tensions

TEL AVIV/BEIRUT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israeli forces on Friday, drawing retaliatory fire from Israel into south Lebanon, in a third day of cross-border salvoes amid wider regional tensions with Iran. Suggesting its attack was calibrated to avoid further escalation, Hezbollah said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy