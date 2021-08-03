Helicopter Crash Claims Life of Prominent Colusa County Farmer

A helicopter crash on Sunday, August 1st, claimed the life of 67-year-old Bill Vann, a prominent almond farmer from Colusa County. Three other lives were also lost – Bill’s wife, Susie Vann (60), and two of the couple’s friends – 62-year-old Bobbie Keaton, from Williams, and 71-year-old Charles Wilson, from Rocklin. It is not clear who was piloting the helicopter at the time of the incident. Mr. Vann owned Vann Family Orchards. Members of the Vann family confirmed that the married couple had died in the crash.