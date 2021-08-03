Cancel
Wayne, MI

Wayne State University To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations, Reinstates Mask Mandate

Posted by 
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lWSwy_0bGQYDUv00

(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne State University is the latest Michigan university to announce a vaccine mandate for all students and staff who will be on campus in the fall.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and the delta variant spreading more easily, Wayne State announced that proof of vaccination must be submitted by Aug. 30 for any students, faculty, and staff who will be on campus.

“Beginning today through Sept. 15, however, when we can be more confident in our overall vaccination status, masks will be required indoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status,” said Wayne State President Roy Wilson in an email. “At that point, we will revisit the mask requirement and hopefully eliminate it.”

He also said employees who are alone in their offices will not be required to wear their masks.

To submit proof of vaccination online, visit here.

To book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at the Campus Health Center, visit here.

For more information on the campuswide vaccine mandate, visit here.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

