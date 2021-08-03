Radiant Hope Hosts Park Night

The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock. LUBBOCK, Texas (RELEASE) -The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation, United Supermarkets and Amerigroup invite you to join us for the 2021 National Night Out Tuesday, August 3, from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Maggie Trejo Center, located at 3200 Amherst Street. Enjoy live music and entertainment from Mariachi Galleros, Mariachi Mexico Lindo, Mariachi Tesoro, Ballet Folklorico Aztlan and Raices Compania de Danza. Free hot dogs and drinks will be supplied by United Supermarkets and Amerigroup will pass out more than 200 free backpacks filled with school supplies (while supplies last). Beginning at 9:15 p.m. enjoy a free showing of Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon.