KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 5): Power Root Bhd said it has been instructed by the Ministry of Health to halt operations for six days from today at its plant in Johor to conduct sanitisation work to prevent the spread of Covid-19. In a Bursa Malaysia filing, the beverage group said the factory in Taman Perindustrian Plentong, Masai is expected to resume its operations in stages on Aug 12, or earlier, subject to the approval of the relevant authorities.