Whitaker Center’s Women in STEM Award Winners

CPI is proud to announce Phil Mazour as a recent‚ Care Award winner. Mazour has been with CPI since 2004 and is the station manager in Lawrence. He was nominated by patron, Bob Schroeder, who had this to say about him: "Phil is always friendly, courteous, and helpful. He's well informed in many areas with a strong desire to meet his customers' needs. He is also very knowledgeable in the shop, fixing and repairing the various mechanical and tire issues of the cars, pickups and trucks customers bring in. He is a great asset to our community and I feel he is worthy of recognition." The CPI "I Care" Award recognizes CPI employees who demonstrate a commitment to CPI's vision, mission and core values.