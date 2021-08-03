Bindi Irwin Says Daughter Grace Warrior ‘Loves a Selfie’ in Adorable New Snaps

Bindi Irwin is continuing to share precious photos of her daughter Grace Warrior on social media. This time she shared an up-close-and-personal photo with the caption, “This girl … loves a selfie.”

Her fans love it just as much.

Countless social media fans swarmed to the comment section to declare their love for small Grace Warrior. One person wrote, “Omg she’s so beautiful! Looks just like mama!!”

The two snapshots feature Grace Warrior exceptionally close to the camera with an adorable smile on her face. She’s even reaching out to the camera in the second shot. Meanwhile, Bindi Irwin is smiling in the background, and half of her husband Chandler’s face is making an appearance as well.

Bindi Irwin seems to be enjoying life as a mom. Her daughter is just over four months old now.

She recently posted a photo alongside her husband to celebrate her daughter’s birthday. She captioned the photo, “Spending time away from the world on our conservation property with my sweet girl and husband.”

Early this summer, Irwin spoke to People about what it was like to welcome a child into this world. “When we first got her home, it’s as if she’s always been with us. It’s a really strange feeling when you can’t remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before.”

Fun Facts About Bindi Irwin

The entire Irwin family has been treasured by wildlife fans all over the world for years.

Most people know that Bindi Irwin is the only daughter of the late wildlife conservationist icon, or “The Crocodile Hunter,” Steve Irwin. However, there’s a lot more to know about the 23-year-old.

According to Buzzfeed, one of the key moments many fans of the family remember is when Bindi delivered a moving eulogy in front of 5,000 people and close to 300 million people watching remotely. She was only 8 at the time, but her words were moving and heartbreaking.

She had a close bond with her father. He even named her after one of his favorite crocodiles ever. Her first name can actually be translated to “young girl” in some Indigenous Australian dialects.

The entire family is animal lovers, including her husband Chandler. They all carry on his legacy by working at the Australia Zoo. She also donates 10% of her earnings to the family charity, Wildlife Warriors.

She met Chandler when he visited the zoo back in 2013. It’s adorable regardless, but the fact that her parents met the same way makes it even more touching.

You may also remember the animal lover on the popular competition series, “Dancing with the Stars.” She was the winner of season 21 alongside Derek Hough.