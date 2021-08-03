Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bindi Irwin Says Daughter Grace Warrior ‘Loves a Selfie’ in Adorable New Snaps

By Madison Miller
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2Wc1_0bGQXqRh00

Bindi Irwin is continuing to share precious photos of her daughter Grace Warrior on social media. This time she shared an up-close-and-personal photo with the caption, “This girl … loves a selfie.”

Her fans love it just as much.

Countless social media fans swarmed to the comment section to declare their love for small Grace Warrior. One person wrote, “Omg she’s so beautiful! Looks just like mama!!”

The two snapshots feature Grace Warrior exceptionally close to the camera with an adorable smile on her face. She’s even reaching out to the camera in the second shot. Meanwhile, Bindi Irwin is smiling in the background, and half of her husband Chandler’s face is making an appearance as well.

Bindi Irwin seems to be enjoying life as a mom. Her daughter is just over four months old now.

She recently posted a photo alongside her husband to celebrate her daughter’s birthday. She captioned the photo, “Spending time away from the world on our conservation property with my sweet girl and husband.”

Early this summer, Irwin spoke to People about what it was like to welcome a child into this world. “When we first got her home, it’s as if she’s always been with us. It’s a really strange feeling when you can’t remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before.”

Fun Facts About Bindi Irwin

The entire Irwin family has been treasured by wildlife fans all over the world for years.

Most people know that Bindi Irwin is the only daughter of the late wildlife conservationist icon, or “The Crocodile Hunter,” Steve Irwin. However, there’s a lot more to know about the 23-year-old.

According to Buzzfeed, one of the key moments many fans of the family remember is when Bindi delivered a moving eulogy in front of 5,000 people and close to 300 million people watching remotely. She was only 8 at the time, but her words were moving and heartbreaking.

She had a close bond with her father. He even named her after one of his favorite crocodiles ever. Her first name can actually be translated to “young girl” in some Indigenous Australian dialects.

The entire family is animal lovers, including her husband Chandler. They all carry on his legacy by working at the Australia Zoo. She also donates 10% of her earnings to the family charity, Wildlife Warriors.

She met Chandler when he visited the zoo back in 2013. It’s adorable regardless, but the fact that her parents met the same way makes it even more touching.

You may also remember the animal lover on the popular competition series, “Dancing with the Stars.” She was the winner of season 21 alongside Derek Hough.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

150K+
Followers
17K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bindi Irwin
Person
Steve Irwin
Person
Derek Hough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Warriors#Selfies#Crocodiles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
PetsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Posts Photo of Daughter Paige Horseback Riding on ‘the Range’

Looks like we have a “Pioneer Paige” on our hands! Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond‘s daughter, Paige, looks right at home astride their horse. Ree Drummond may have grown up a city girl, but she’s made it her life’s work to become one with the spirit of the pioneer! This is, in large part, thanks to her ranch-owning husband, Ladd Drummond, who’s Drummond Ranch has been a fixture of his family.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Terri Irwin And Russell Crowe's Relationship

While they're both warriors in their own way, this wildlife activist and "Gladiator" have long shown public affection, despite coming from different worlds. On June 12, Terri Irwin thanked Russell Crowe on Twitter for a "life saving" donation he made to Australia Zoo, which saw an injured kookaburra Archie return to the wild. She wrote, "Thank you @russellcrowe for donating the funds to purchase this life-saving endoscope. Archie really appreciated it!"
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Too precious! Bindi Irwin dotes on her three-month-old daughter Grace Warrior and poses up with their pet pooch Piggy in a sweet photograph as she returns to social media

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Grace Warrior, three months ago. And on Wednesday, a casually dressed Bindi, 22, doted on their tiny tot in a sweet new photograph. The Wildlife Warrior can be seen holding her daughter as they cuddled...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
UPI News

Baby Grace wears sunglasses in Bindi Irwin birthday pic

July 24 (UPI) -- Television personality and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin posted on social media a family photo in honor of his sister Bindi Irwin's 23rd birthday. "Happy birthday @BindiIrwin. You've always been the best sister, and now it's so cool to see you as such a wonderful mum to little Grace! I'm so proud of you! (Ps. You and Chandler are raising an absolute fashion icon," Robert captioned the picture of him smiling with Bindi, her husband Chander Powell and their infant daughter Grace, who is wearing heart-shaped sunglasses and a hat.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'My first birthday as a mama': Bindi Irwin shares sweet family photos with baby daughter Grace Warrior as she celebrates turning 23

Everyone's favourite Wildlife Warrior has celebrated her birthday. Posting to her Instagram on Saturday, Bindi Irwin shared gorgeous photographs in celebration of her big day. Meanwhile, the newly-turned 23-year-old was joined by her husband Chandler Powell, brother Robert and mum Terri Irwin in a second picture. 'My first birthday as...
CelebritiesPeople

Bindi Irwin Says She's 'Spending Time Away from the World' with 'Sweet Girl' Grace, 4 Months

The 23-year-old new mom shared a pair of photos on her Instagram Sunday, letting fans know she is soaking up quality time with her daughter Grace Warrior, who is now 4 months. "Spending time away from the world on our conservation property with my sweet girl and husband," Irwin wrote alongside a snapshot of herself and Grace, taken by husband Chandler Powell. In the photo, the baby girl smiles while wearing a white onesie and hat on the sunny, nature-filled outing.
Beauty & FashionRadar Online.com

Bindi Irwin Returns To Social Media Following Family Fallout, Hides Torso Amid Rumors She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Bindi Irwin returned to social media just in time to celebrate her 23rd birthday. The daughter of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin had taken a break from Instagram and Facebook following damning allegations she made against her paternal grandfather, Bob Irwin. It was then reported that the young mother's hiatus might also be linked to a rumored secret second pregnancy.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Offers Support To Mother Valerie Bertinelli After Emotional Video Slamming Critics of Her Weight

Wolf Van Halen came to the defense of his mother Valerie Bertinelli from vicious internet trolls. People online have been cruelly criticized Berinelli’s weight. The host/actress shared a tearful video questioning why people body shame one another, especially people that they don’t know. She admitted that she was going to delete her Instagram Stories calling out the body shamers. She felt that it was “a little embarrassing and scary” to share such personal and vulnerable parts of herself. But she now wants to own it and not delete it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy