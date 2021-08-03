Cancel
Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Bündchen Posts Sweet Tribute in Honor of the NFL Star’s Birthday

By Thad Mitchell
If you haven’t yet noticed, life is going pretty well for National Football League superstar and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The future NFL Hall of Famer is celebrating his 44th birthday today (Tuesday). Numerous public figures are using social media to send birthday wishes to the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time). Tom Brady is even taking a day off of practice as his Bucs team continues forward with their training camp. In true Tom Brady form, the reigning Super Bowl MVP showed up to practice anyway and even dressed out. It will be a lite day for Brady who will likely get some stretching and some throws in today. At 44-years-old and with seven Super Bowl rings on his fingers, Tom Brady has earned his off day, to say the least.

Among those using social media to wish Tom Brady a happy birthday is his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen. In her Instagram post, she says her husband is “too good to be true.”

“Happy Birthday love of my life,” she says in the post’s caption space. “Thank you for sharing your life with me!

Tom Brady Fans Send Their Love

Within an hour of going live, the supermodel’s happy birthday post accumulated more than 300,000 “likes” and thousands of comments. Some responders took the opportunity to also wish Tom Brady a happy birthday, dealing out their well-wishes in the comments.

“Happy birthday to the goat!” a fan writes. “Hope it is a good one.”

It is quite remarkable how much Tom Brady has accomplished in his career as we bear witness to the greatest athlete of our generation. It is even more remarkable that he is now doing at an advanced age for a pro football player. Most NFL players are long retired before they hit the age of 40. But, Tom Brady is a different breed when it comes to motivation and drive. If he retired today, he would still be largely considered the greatest football player who ever lived. He also has a strong case for the greatest athlete in any sport to ever live.

Somehow, Tom Brady keeps going and the fire keeps burning. He is now ready to lead the Bucs on another charge to the Super Bowl. The team is heavily favored to make another run at an NFL championship with their 44-year-old quarterback at the helm.

Yesterday (Monday), Tom Brady reportedly lost his cool and threw a fit at his teammates who were putting forth lackluster effort. He slammed his helmet, punted the football and muttered some four-letter words in a fit of rage. It just goes to show that Brady still has plenty left in the tank and he is playing for it all — even in practice.

