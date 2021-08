Charleston, SC (July 29, 2021) -- Trident Medical Center has selected Tami Frost, MSN, RN as its new Chief Nursing Officer. She will join the 321-bed Charleston, South Carolina-based hospital on August 30. Frost has more than 20 years of hospital healthcare leadership experience. She will have responsibility for more than 600 nurses at the hospital and at Moncks Corner Medical Center and Centre Pointe Emergency. Frost will oversee clinical nursing operations and initiatives to improve quality of care and patient satisfaction.