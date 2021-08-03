Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida and Texas had 1/3 of all US COVID-19 cases in past week, official says

By CNNWire
abc11.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne-third of all US COVID-19 cases reported in the past week were in just two states -- Florida and Texas -- according to White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients. The cases are mainly in areas where vaccination rates remain low, Zients said at a briefing Monday. "In fact, seven...

abc11.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Texas Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
Local
Florida Health
State
Arkansas State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#White House#Americans#The Us#Cnn#Cdc#The White House#Covid 19 Data#Twitter#K#Cbs#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Can You Be Forced To Get The COVID Vaccine?

Americans remain divided in their choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with discussion of vaccine mandates from private companies prompting Republican State legislatures to create bills that would give unvaccinated people the same civil liberties as those pertaining to race, gender and religion. While a federal vaccine mandate has been ruled out by Biden administration chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, he has encouraged vaccine mandates be made at the local level. Law Professor at George Washington University and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley joins to explains what authority the federal government has when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the powers of private businesses, the legal challenges vaccine mandates could face and he analyzes the case of former President Trump in his lawsuit against the major Big Tech companies.
Georgia StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Georgia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 33.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 8. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 3.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending July 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Southerners May Shoot Vaccination Volunteers

Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Alabama Federation of Republican Women on Tuesday that southerners might shoot door-to-door vaccination volunteers associated with the Biden Administration. Noting that Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, Greene said, "(Democratic President) Joe Biden wants to come talk...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These States are "On Fire" With COVID

The coronavirus is resurging due to the Delta variant and 100 million unvaccinated Americans. How did it get so bad seemingly so quickly? "Part of the challenge we have is the fact that we do have to live our everyday lives. And I think most of America right now is done with the pandemic," says virus expert Michael Osterholm. "They don't believe that it relates to them anymore. They've put in their time. And of course, the challenge we have is, the virus is not done with us yet." "States with low vaccination rates are on fire, we need to get more shots in arms," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. Read on to see how bad it is and which states are also in trouble—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 2

Community Policy