Ex-WVa mayor pleads guilty in flood recovery funds probe

Swansea, SC 07/28/2021 (Paul Kirby) – Swansea’s suspended Mayor Jerald Sanders did face a judge in court Tuesday where he entered a plea of not guilty to charges that were brought against him by a Lexington County Grand Jury. Earlier in July, Sanders was charged with misconduct in office and embezzlement. SLED investigators say that Sanders had a town check written to a local charity that he had sole control of without the permission of the town’s council.