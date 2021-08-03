10 Things You Didn’t Know about Haha Davis

Just by taking a look at the trailer, it doesn’t feel that this Showtime documentary is going to shower the story of Rick James with rainbows and gold throughout the entire length of the presentation. But it’s definitely going to show the power and the force that he came with earlier in his career, and will show how the singer’s words and attitude contributed to the world of music and the world around him. There are plenty of fans out there and detractors who likely have plenty to say about James and how he presented himself and his music while coming up through the ranks. Some might say that he struck a huge blow for equality through his lyrics and wasn’t about to back down no matter how angry some of the things he said made people. Others might have said that he bulled and pushed his way to fame and didn’t care who ended up as collateral damage along the way. The thing is, both explanations appear to be right since Rick James came up shouting his truths to whoever was going to listen, but he also made it clear that whoever was in his way might get knocked down.