Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Haha Davis

By Tiffany Raiford
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you go by the name Haha, you give off a particular vibe. That’s exactly what Haha Davis had in mind when he chose his stage name. He is, after all, a comedian, and his job is to make people laugh. What better stage name than Haha? It tells the world what they can expect, and no one is left wondering what he was thinking. In addition to his funny name, though, he’s a guy who has changed the world a bit. He’s made the comedy scene a little funnier, a lot more amusing, and he’s making big waves in the community. Here’s everything you never knew.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Games#Make It Big#Junior College#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVulture

Yes, That’s Literally Daddy’s Birth Name. Please Stop Asking.

Thanks to the coronavirus, comedians are now trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided that while we’re all self-isolating, we’d do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in with some of our favorite people in comedy to get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”
TV & VideosPopculture

Jason Momoa Reacts After Being Asked If He Regrets 'Game of Thrones' Rape Scene

Jason Momoa was not pleased when an interviewer recently asked him if he regretted portraying a rape scene in the pilot episode of Game of Thrones. Momoa played Khal Drogo in the series, where the story kicked off with his wedding to Daenerys Targaryen. Momoa was thoughtful in his answer and even brought it up later on to turn it back on that reporter.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Vine Star Adam Perkins’ Cause of Death Revealed

In April, news broke about the shocking death of Vine star Adam Perkins. Now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to the autopsy report obtained by “E! News,” Perkins died of accidental “multiple drug intoxication.”. The drugs found in his system were fentanyl, flualprazolam, mitragynine, ethanol, and cocaine.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

As the 'Earfquake' spitter publicly admits he's got a crush on The Lox's former member following the trio's 'Verzuz' battle with Dipset, many accuse the Odd Future co-founder of being disrespectful to the straight artist. AceShowbiz - Tyler, the Creator has found a new interest in Jadakiss following the latter's...
Behind Viral VideosHOT 97

Famous TikTok Star Dies In Tragic ‘Freak Accident’

TikTok star, Timbo The Redneck, has tragically passed away. Timbo whose real name is Timothy Hall, lost his life during an accident om Wednesday (August 4). According to reports, Hall was in his pick-up truck doing donuts when he was thrown from the vehicle. His friend Tony, shared the news via YouTube. He says, “he passed away. He was doing donuts with his girlfriend and the truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver’s side window and the truck landed on top of him.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Documents ‘10 Days of Quarantine’ With Boyfriend Travis Barker: See Photos!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker proved they can go the distance! “10 days of quarantine …” the reality star captioned an August 5 series of Instagram snapshots that showed the couple binged-watched plenty of Netflix and had tons of time to chill. The Blink-182 drummer loved every minute of it, gushing, “10 days with you” in the comments along with a red heart emoji. It’s unclear why Kourtney and Travis were quarantining.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Lil Scrappy Shares Cute Snaps of Daughter Xylo Wearing Pink & White Ruffled Outfit for Her 1st Birthday

In honor of his daughter Xylo's first birthday, acclaimed rapper Lil Scrappy took to his social media account to share cute pictures of the baby girl along with a sweet note. Lil Scrappy has established a solid reputation and a devoted following within the Atlanta hip hop community as well as throughout the Southeastern United States since releasing various mixtapes.
MoviesTVOvermind

What We Learned from The New Rick James Documentary Trailer

Just by taking a look at the trailer, it doesn’t feel that this Showtime documentary is going to shower the story of Rick James with rainbows and gold throughout the entire length of the presentation. But it’s definitely going to show the power and the force that he came with earlier in his career, and will show how the singer’s words and attitude contributed to the world of music and the world around him. There are plenty of fans out there and detractors who likely have plenty to say about James and how he presented himself and his music while coming up through the ranks. Some might say that he struck a huge blow for equality through his lyrics and wasn’t about to back down no matter how angry some of the things he said made people. Others might have said that he bulled and pushed his way to fame and didn’t care who ended up as collateral damage along the way. The thing is, both explanations appear to be right since Rick James came up shouting his truths to whoever was going to listen, but he also made it clear that whoever was in his way might get knocked down.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Nightbirde drops out of 'America’s Got Talent' to focus on cancer battle: 'Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it'

This season of America’s Got Talent has featured many memorable and heartrending auditions, but it was 30-year-old singer-songwriter and three-time cancer survivor Jane Marczewski, a.k.a. Nightbirde, who moved the usually stoic Simon Cowell to tears. Her elegant performance of her ethereal original ballad “It’s OK” even earned Cowell’s Golden Buzzer, thus fast-tracking her straight to this Season 16’s live shows.
MoviesWUSA

First 'He's All That' Trailer Starring Addison Rae Is Here

The first trailer for the long-awaited reboot comedy He's All That is here, starring TikTok superstar Addison Rae. Rae stars in the gender-swapped remake of the beloved 1999 teen comedy She's All That, playing a popular social media influencer who makes over a nerdy classmate (played by Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan) after being dumped by her boyfriend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy