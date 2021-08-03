Ex-WVa mayor pleads guilty in flood recovery funds probe
RICHWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — A former mayor in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to stealing federal relief funds meant to rebuild his city after a massive 2016 flood. Ex-Richwood Mayor Bob Henry Baber, 70, pleaded guilty Monday in Nicholas County Circuit Court to one count of obtaining money, property or services by false pretenses, state Auditor John B. McCuskey said. He was accused of pocketing $2,444 from the city of Richwood.www.registercitizen.com
