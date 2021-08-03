Photos: San Francisco’s cable cars return to service after COVID shutdown

Passengers waited in long lines Monday as they eagerly waited their turn to board the iconic cable cars in San Francisco. According to the Associated Press, “25 million tourists visited San Francisco annually before the pandemic, with many of them riding the cable cars. About 17,000 riders packed onto the cable cars daily before they were parked in March 2020 as the city locked down and sheltered in place. It was the longest shutdown since the 1980s, when the system was fully reconstructed, according to the San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency.”