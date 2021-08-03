Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

KidCaster 8/2/21: Milla Martinez

By Jack Gerfen
WCIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilla Martinez was our KidCaster on Monday, August 2nd. If you know a kid that would like to give the forecast LIVE on TV, email Jack Gerfen at jgerfen@wcia.com or message him on his Facebook page: Meteorologist Jack Gerfen or through Twitter: @WCIA3Jack.

www.wcia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
New Haven, CTwomansday.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Breaks His Silence After Being Shamed for ‘Annoying’ Habit

Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio would like to say something to those who are criticizing him on the show. Currently on an impressive eight game winning streak, the 30-year-old Jeopardy! star has heard about what some online viewers have dubbed his “annoying” habit on the quiz show. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the computer science Ph.D student from New Haven, Connecticut acknowledged that some fans have a problem with him answering “what is” for every subject, even if the correct answer is a person. While Matt didn’t get super into it, he wanted to make one thing clear: He isn’t trying to upset anybody on purpose.
Petscrossroadstoday.com

Kelly Osbourne’s dog Polly has died

Kelly Osbourne’s pet pooch Polly has died following a “pulmonary heart defect”. The 36-year-old star took to Instagram on Thursday (22.07.21) to reveal the sad news that her fluffy white dog Polly has passed away, as she admitted she has been left “devastated” and “broken”. Alongside a picture of Polly,...
TV & Videossouthseattleemerald.com

The Morning Update Show — 8/2/21

The Morning Update Show — hosted by Trae Holiday and The Big O (Omari Salisbury) — is the only weekday news and information livestream that delivers culturally relevant content to the Pacific Northwest’s urban audience. Omari and Trae analyze the day’s local and national headlines as well as melanin magic in our community. Watch live every weekday at 11 a.m. on any of the following channels, hosted by Converge Media: YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Periscope, and whereweconverge.com.
TV SeriesNewsweek

'Love Is Blind After the Altar': Who Is Mark Cuevas's Fiancée?

Love is Blind: After the Altar is streaming on Netflix now. The three-part series sees the original cast reunite to celebrate the two-year anniversaries of Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Matt Barnett and Amber Pike, the only two couples still together from the series. Mark Cuevas wasn't there in...
Weight Losscrossroadstoday.com

Jessie Cave’s heartbreaking costume fittings

Jessie Cave says she is terrified of fittings after a costume director implied she needed to lose weight. The 34-year-old actress refused to name the project but admitted the actions of the costume director left her deeply hurt and upset when they grabbed her stomach to indicate the need to drop some pounds.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Why Is 'Family Karma' Star Richa Sadana Estranged From Her Sister Neeti Sadana?

Bravo’s reality television show Family Karma has given audiences an inside look into the lives of a group of tight-knit Indian American friends living in Florida after their families relocated from India years ago. Over the show’s first two seasons, there’s been a hearty helping of drama and laughs between the nine friends. From breaking hearts to breaking traditions, Family Karma has kept fans tuned in.
Relationshipscrossroadstoday.com

David Thewlis married five years ago

David Thewlis got married five years ago. The 58-year-old actor – who was previously wed to Sara Sugarman from 1992 to 1994 and has daughter Gracie, 15, with former girlfriend Anna Friel – caused a stir last week when he referenced being married to his partner Hermine on Instagram, and he’s admitted he was surprised by the headlines his casual remark generated because they have been wed for so long.
Celebritiespbs.org

Brian Jordan Alvarez

The fun face filters on Instagram and Snapchat have become a personal costume closet for actor and prolific social media user, Brian Jordan Alvarez. After trying one face filter, he found a platform to showcase his collection of satirical, comedic characters. During the pandemic, he started posting short clips on Instagram and TikTok while in isolation. The beloved characters, like self-help guru Marnie T., Australian weightlifter Rick, and hairdresser Darlise entertained and delighted more and more followers in the past year. They’ve even garnered their own lines of merchandise.
CelebritiesPage Six

Meghan Markle gives first glimpse of daughter Lilibet in birthday video

Meghan Markle has given the very first glimpse of her newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana Mounbatten-Windsor, in a video to celebrate her 40th birthday. In a swift blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, the camera pans to cute, never-before seen family photos on Meghan’s desk at her swanky Montecito, Calif., mansion — including one of baby Lilibet with her dad, Prince Harry, Page Six has confirmed.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Today's Dylan Dreyer unveils stunning living room in new pregnancy snap

Today host Dylan Dreyer shared a new look inside her home in New York as she posted a new photo on her birthday. The pregnant TV star and her husband Brian Fichera already share two young sons Calvin and Ollie, but they are preparing to welcome another baby – and their house is the perfect spot to raise a family.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Cecily Chapman Is Unrecognizable with Brand New Curly Hairstyle in Gorgeous Selfie

Cecily Chapman recently posted a photo of herself on social media with a new hairstyle that made her difficult to recognize, and her fans gushed over her new look. Cecily Chapman became famous for her appearances in the TV reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter." In the series, Cecily appeared with her parents, Beth and Duane Chapman, and her siblings, Dominic, Bonnie, and Garry.
WorldPosted by
rolling out

T.I. arrested in Amsterdam

Rap mogul T.I. was reportedly arrested in The Netherlands while celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife, Tomeka “Tiny” Harris. The music power couple had sojourned in Italy to commemorate the 11th year since that the two exchanged vows. While in Europe, the couple decided to trek on over to Amsterdam, where the Grand Hustle boss ran into the local police — literally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy