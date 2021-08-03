Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sam Hunt Drops New Collaboration Song ‘Wishful Drinking’

By Katie Maloney
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fh4GP_0bGQWl6F00

Sam Hunt teams up with singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress for the new song, “Wishful Thinking.”

There’s nothing like a good night of drinking to bring back memories of an ex. And that’s exactly what Sam Hunt and Ingrid Andress sing about in their new song, “Wishful Drinking.” During the song, the two sing, “Maybe I’m just wishful drinking. Give my heart something to sink in. Better make it two, nothing I won’t do

for another round of me and you. I get hopeful whеn I’m tipsy. Thinking you might actually miss me. It’s 100 proof, nothing I won’t do for another round of me and you. I’m wishful drinking.”

The two artists have been pretty busy over the last year. Sam Hunt released the single “Breaking Up Was Easy in the ’90s.” He also teamed up with Sasha Sloan for the song, “When Was It Over?” Last year, Ingrid Andress released her debut project Lady Like. One of the singles from the album, “More Hearts Than Mine” earned her a No. 1 spot on the charts. Additionally, Andress earned three Grammy nominations for the album including Best Country Album, Best New Artist and Best Country Song. So, it was only natural for the two to collaborate. And we’re so glad they did. The song offers the perfect reflective moment for anyone going through a break-up. What we like most about the song is that it doesn’t try to say that thinking about is bad or good, and it doesn’t reveal whether or not the couple will ultimately get back together or not. It simply allows the listener to feel what they need to feel, think what they need to think and then move forward.

https://youtu.be/lE5WYXtOt7E

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ingrid Andress – Wishful Drinking (With Sam Hunt) (Official Music Video) (https://youtu.be/lE5WYXtOt7E)

Sam Hunt Says He Was ‘All In’ When Collaborating With Ingrid Andress

During a recent interview, both Sam Hunt and Ingrid Andress shared what inspired them to work together.

“I heard Ingrid’s music a while back and knew right away she was a very talented singer and songwriter,” said Sam Hunt. “I met her not long ago at a Nashville Sports League kickball game and I really enjoyed getting to know her a little bit. When the opportunity came along to be a part of this song with her, I was all in.”

And the feeling was mutual.

“I’ve never done anything like ‘Wishful Drinking’ before,” said Andress said. “I’ve always wanted to work with Sam and have been such a fan of his for a long time. I admire how he stays so true to himself and am so happy to have him join me for my first collaboration. The song was co-written by my friend JP Saxe, and it became this amazing sad bop, which we all know I love.”

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

149K+
Followers
17K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jp Saxe
Person
Ingrid Andress
Person
Sam Hunt
Person
Sasha Sloan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wishful Drinking#Music Video#Wishful Thinking#Javascript#Nashville Sports League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck’s Daughter, Hannah, Stuns in Breathtaking Photo from France

The daughter of Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck, Hannah Selleck, looks she is enjoying her time right now across the pond. Not much is known about Hannah Selleck, unlike her high-profile father. Tom Selleck is one of the biggest names in all of the film and television industry. He has been in the business for a long time, first becoming a bonafide star for his role in the 1980s show Magnum, P.I. He played private Investigator Thomas Magnum.
MusicKBOE Radio

JASON ALDEAN DROPS NEW SONG WITH CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Jason Aldean was teasing the new duet “If I Didn’t Love You,” but wouldn’t give up the name of his singing partner. Well, the song is now out, with Carrie Underwood joining Jason, but she gave up the news way before the actual release. Not long after Jason shared the...
MusicKBOE Radio

DIERKS BENTLEY DROPS NEW SONG “BEERS ON ME”

Dierks Bentley is out with a new single. The singer just dropped the tune “Beers On Me,” with special guests Breland and HARDY. “HARDY threw out this title and I remember immediately thinking, ‘I wish I could buy all my fans a beer,’” Dierks shares. “After the year we’ve all had, it would be nice to get the first round and say, ‘Hey, we all got some problems but we’re going to forget about them for a little while…the beers are on me.’”
Musicwivr1017.com

Ingrid Andress, Sam Hunt Team Up On New Song, Video

Ingrid Andress has released a song called “Wishful Drinking” featuring Sam Hunt, her first collaboration since the release of her debut album, Lady Like, in 2020. The official music video stars Ingrid and Sam and was filmed at the Flamingo Cocktail Club in Nashville. She said, “I’ve never done anything...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Mickey Guyton’s Charisma Drives the Empowering New Song ‘Remember Her Name’

Mickey Guyton has released the title track of her upcoming debut album. “Remember Her Name,” written by Guyton with Parker Welling, Blake Hubbard, and Jarrod Ingram, is a sharp slice of power-pop country with an empowering message that dovetails with Guyton’s own experience in Nashville. “Remember her laughing through all the pain/remember the girl who didn’t let anything get in her way,” she sings. Pulsing drum sounds and bird-call guitar tones frame Guyton’s dynamic voice, which she flexes throughout the track. Near song’s end, she hits a particularly dramatic, forceful note that transforms into a defiant yell. The title track arrives with...
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country's Six Pack: Emily Scott Robinson, Lauren Alaina & More

Every other week, the Wide Open Country team rounds up our favorite newly released country and Americana songs. Here are 6 songs we currently have on repeat. Emily Scott Robinson's pining folk tune "Old Gods" serves as the introduction to her forthcoming album American Siren (out Oct. 29), her first release with Oh Boy Records and the follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2019 album Traveling Mercies.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

20 Country Songs All Pop Lovers Should Listen To

If you're anything like me, your music genre can go from classical to pop, to country, to rock in a span of seconds. My Spotify playlist is currently everywhere, and I have no shame about it, I love music. I love everything to do with it, which is why I'm here to save the day. It's no secret that country artists have slowly been diving into pop for the last few years, and I have no complaints about it.
udiscovermusic.com

Luke Bryan Debuts Emotional New Release ‘Songs You Never Heard’

Luke Bryan has debuted the emotional new song “Songs You Never Heard” as his latest Capitol Nashville release. Written by the country hero with Josh Osborne and Luke Laird, it’s inspired by Bryan’s late brother Chris, who died in a car accident in 1996. The lyric of the song addresses...
MusicBillboard

Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton & More to Play Two-Night CMA Summer Jam Concert

The stars will light up the night sky in Nashville on July 27 and 28 when the Country Music Association hosts the two-night CMA Summer Jam at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater. The show, which will be filmed as part of a three-hour primetime ABC special slated to air later this summer, will feature sets from Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson and Dwight Yoakam on the first night.
MusicPosted by
GATOR 99.5

10 Best Country Albums of 2021 (So Far)

Great country albums have great country songs, but the best country albums lay a thread from the first song to the last. Fewer and fewer artists are passionate about creating a 10, 12 or 14 song work of art than ever before, but the best prove it's still possible. It's still important.
Celebritiescountry1037fm.com

Sam Hunt, Trisha Yearwood Will ‘Party For A Cause’

Sam Hunt, Lee Brice, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, Old Dominion + special guests, Tenille Townes, and Trisha Yearwood are all slated for a live concert benefiting ACM Lifting Lives at the annual “Party For A Cause.”. “Party for a Cause” is Tuesday, August 24 at Ascend Amphitheatre in downtown Nashville....
MusicElite Daily

All The New Music Dropping In August Could Be Songs Of The Summer

Summer is in full swing, and many of the top contenders for “song of the summer” have already hit streaming services. But — the best is yet to come. August is chock-full of highly-anticipated music releases, and one of these artists dropping new music in August just might bless us with the bop of the summer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy