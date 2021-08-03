Sam Hunt Drops New Collaboration Song ‘Wishful Drinking’

Sam Hunt teams up with singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress for the new song, “Wishful Thinking.”

There’s nothing like a good night of drinking to bring back memories of an ex. And that’s exactly what Sam Hunt and Ingrid Andress sing about in their new song, “Wishful Drinking.” During the song, the two sing, “Maybe I’m just wishful drinking. Give my heart something to sink in. Better make it two, nothing I won’t do

for another round of me and you. I get hopeful whеn I’m tipsy. Thinking you might actually miss me. It’s 100 proof, nothing I won’t do for another round of me and you. I’m wishful drinking.”

The two artists have been pretty busy over the last year. Sam Hunt released the single “Breaking Up Was Easy in the ’90s.” He also teamed up with Sasha Sloan for the song, “When Was It Over?” Last year, Ingrid Andress released her debut project Lady Like. One of the singles from the album, “More Hearts Than Mine” earned her a No. 1 spot on the charts. Additionally, Andress earned three Grammy nominations for the album including Best Country Album, Best New Artist and Best Country Song. So, it was only natural for the two to collaborate. And we’re so glad they did. The song offers the perfect reflective moment for anyone going through a break-up. What we like most about the song is that it doesn’t try to say that thinking about is bad or good, and it doesn’t reveal whether or not the couple will ultimately get back together or not. It simply allows the listener to feel what they need to feel, think what they need to think and then move forward.

https://youtu.be/lE5WYXtOt7E

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ingrid Andress – Wishful Drinking (With Sam Hunt) (Official Music Video) (https://youtu.be/lE5WYXtOt7E)

Sam Hunt Says He Was ‘All In’ When Collaborating With Ingrid Andress

During a recent interview, both Sam Hunt and Ingrid Andress shared what inspired them to work together.

“I heard Ingrid’s music a while back and knew right away she was a very talented singer and songwriter,” said Sam Hunt. “I met her not long ago at a Nashville Sports League kickball game and I really enjoyed getting to know her a little bit. When the opportunity came along to be a part of this song with her, I was all in.”

And the feeling was mutual.

“I’ve never done anything like ‘Wishful Drinking’ before,” said Andress said. “I’ve always wanted to work with Sam and have been such a fan of his for a long time. I admire how he stays so true to himself and am so happy to have him join me for my first collaboration. The song was co-written by my friend JP Saxe, and it became this amazing sad bop, which we all know I love.”