A hit-and-run crash injured 3 construction workers on Interstate 35 (San Antonio, TX)

On early Monday morning, a driver struck and injured 3 construction workers on Interstate 35 and fled the scene.

The incident took place at about 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of southbound I-35 near the Alamo Street/Broadway exit. Report showed that a silver Chevrolet HHR ran through a construction area and struck three crew members with the Texas Department of Transportation who were working on a closure. The driver of the vehicle then ran away from the scene on foot without stopping to render assistance.

According to the officers, emergency crews rushed two male construction workers, ages 21 and 23, to Brooke Army Medical Center with major injuries while a woman, 22, was transported by EMS to Baptist Hospital with a broken leg. Police have not identified the male driver of the involved vehicle as of this moment. Officers have not made any arrests at this time.

The cause of the accident is under review.

August 3, 2021