Dim Democratic hopes in the 1st legislative district as parties turn sights elsewhere

For 12 years, Democrats could call New Jersey’s 1st legislative district their own. Led by then-State Sen. Jeff Van Drew (R-Dennis), the Democratic Party held the district’s Senate seat and both Assembly seats for 6 consecutive cycles between 2007 and 2019, with one brief exception in one of the Assembly seats from 2013 to 2015. The three-member ticket would regularly win in blowouts even as the district, which covers all of Cape May County and parts of Atlantic and Cumberland Counties, trended sharply to the right in other elections.